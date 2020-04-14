‘Fortnite’ Season 3 Release Date Delayed, Chapter 2 Season 2 Extended

Fortnite Season 2 has been prolonged thru June 3, which ostensibly way the discharge of Season 3 has been not on time to June 4. Season 3 used to be at the start introduced to start out May 1, however the brand new Battle Pass will now debut one month later than anticipated. The information used to be published by the use of an Epic Games weblog submit Tuesday afternoon.

‘Fortnite’ Chapter 2 Season 3 has been not on time to June 4. The Season 2 Battle Pass has been prolonged. ‘Fortnite’ is to be had now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and cellular.

Epic Games

The submit may also be learn in its entirety underneath.

“Hey all,

“We’re extending Chapter 2 – Season 2 of Fortnite past the unique April 30 date. Our plan is to release Chapter 2 – Season 3 on June 4.

“Before then, there is numerous content material coming within the present Season. We have a couple of sport updates at the approach that can ship contemporary gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP and a pair extra surprises up our sleeve!

“For endured updates at the new Fortnite Season and different plans, we’re going to stay you on top of things right here and on our social channels.

“See you on the Island!”

A explanation why for the prolong used to be now not formally detailed through Fortnite’s builders, however one would believe it no less than in part stems from adjustments in workflow designed to stem the unfold of the unconventional coronavirus lately impacting communities world wide. While many sport building studios proceed to make bigger their present titles, work-from-home measures have made it a lot more tough for creators to get issues carried out as temporarily as they would love to. As such, the not on time release of Fortnite Season 3 makes a large number of sense. The upcoming Battle Pass possibly joins The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR at the rising checklist of video games not on time as a result of the pandemic.

Unfortunately, the supply weblog submit fails to element what new updates and surprises Fortnite enthusiasts can be expecting to peer now that the Season 2 Battle Pass has been prolonged. The above symbol is designed to tease new the right way to unencumber the Season 2 Gold Agent pores and skin types, however that is about the one factor we all know to this point. In previous seasons, Epic has used Overtime Challenges to provide gamers extra rewards to paintings against on the finish of a Battle Pass length. Maybe those golden skins will now be a part of that rollout.

For maximum Fortnite enthusiasts, the Season 3 prolong way extra time to complete out the present Season 2 Battle Pass. If you might have but to finish the newest batch of Skye’s Adventure Challenges or are nonetheless attempting to find that elusive Deadpool pores and skin, you have got a couple of extra weeks to get the ones demanding situations carried out. Epic has but to announce a Fortnite replace unencumber for this week on the time of post, however we would possibly listen extra about that over day after today or so.

Fortnite is to be had now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and cellular.

What are your ideas at the Fortnite Season 3 prolong? Are you satisfied that Season 2 has been prolonged? Tell us within the feedback segment!