First date from hell as man is left with kitchen knife sticking out of his head just hours after meeting would-be lover





A MAN is preventing for his existence after he used to be attacked by way of a lady following an issue throughout their first date.

The unnamed sufferer used to be left with a knife in his head after the incident which came about in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, on April 9.

Reports say the pair have been consuming alcohol on a bench close to a block of residences when an issue began between them.

During heated discussions, the 31-year-old date – known best by way of her first identify of Marina – allegedly stabbed the man with a kitchen knife, letting the blade input six inches into his head, police stated.

A video filmed by way of witnesses presentations the 59-year-old man mendacity subconscious at the flooring moments after being attacked by way of the girl.

The suspect may also be noticed rummaging within the man’s wallet reportedly for his cash whilst the knife sticks out of the fitting section of his head.

Moments later the girl grabs the knife care for seeking to pull the weapon out of his immobile frame.

After failing, she is going away leaving her sufferer mendacity at the tarmac on my own.

Marina’s pal, named as Anton, who lives within the condo block, instructed native media: “She got here to me and stated she caught a knife into the man’s head.

“I didn’t imagine her to start with then regarded out of the window and noticed him mendacity close to the bench.

“She said she became furious after he groped her bottom.”

It is believed Marina used to be wearing a knife for self-defence.

Meanwhile, the witnesses known as emergency services and products and the sufferer used to be rushed to health center in crucial situation.

Patrol policewoman Kateryna Misina instructed: “When we arrived the man was lying in the pool of his own blood. The suspect had pulled the knife out of his head trying to cover-up the incident.”

Doctors from the Kharkiv City Clinical Hospital are nonetheless fighting to save lots of the man’s existence.

A supply within the health center stated: “The man’s condition is very grave. He could have had higher chances to survive if the knife hadn’t been touched until medical help came.”

Police introduced a felony case for tried homicide towards Marina, who used to be positioned into custody.

Police spokeswoman Evelina Cherepakhina commented: “The suspect said she stuck the knife into the victim’s head during a row then pulled the weapon out and threw it away.”

Marina faces as much as 15 years in jail if discovered in charge. The investigation continues.

