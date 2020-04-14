‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ Corneo Secret Stash Guide

Final Fantasy 7 Remake in reality opens up by the point you succeed in Chapter 14, and one of the vital enticing goals revolves round Don Corneo’s Secret Stash. In this information we will disclose easy methods to get the search finished and element all 3 stash places outside and inside the sewers.

Starting the Corneo’s Secret Stash Quest

There are two imaginable places to begin the search relying on how you will have performed thru Chapter 14.

Location 1: If you have not began the search but, it may be picked up on this northern phase of the Sector five slums proven right here. The reporter Damon will observe you down and provide his be offering. From right here, communicate to Johnny on the Train Station to begin the Tomboy Bandit quest.

‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ facet quests ask avid gamers to seek out Corneo’s Secret Stash. Start the search by means of drawing near Damon on the Train Station. ‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ is to be had now on PS4.

Location 2: If you will have already spoken with Johnny on the Train Station and kicked off the Tomboy Bandit quest, you can see Damon status out of doors the church, right here at the nook prior to coming into the primary construction.

You might in finding Damon out of doors the Church as smartly.

Once you will have discovered Damon and spoken to Johnny, input the church for a fast rendezvous with Kyrie. She’ll ship you to the Colosseum in Wall Market marked beneath.

Kyrie will direct you towards a combat on the Colosseum, marked right here.

Approach the landlord there and ask for a Special Match. Defeat the fighters, return to the Church and Kyrie gives you get right of entry to to the important thing to Corneo’s Secret Stashes. She’ll additionally provide you with Johnny’s Wallet too, so go back that to him.

Corneo Secret Stash Locations

Key in hand, now you’ll get started in search of the stashes. Here are the places you wish to have.

Location 1: The first one is right here, at Steel Mountain. Go inside of, spoil all of the containers and you’ll want to open the canister with the Ruby Tiara inside of.

The first stash is located at Steel Mountain.

Location 2: The 2nd stash is right here, proper on the Collapsed Expressway Entrance Chocobo spawn. Go in, and you’ll want to open the canister containing the Diamond Tiara.

Find stash 2 on the Collapsed Subway Entrance.

Location 3: This remaining one is almost certainly the primary reason why you might be right here. For the general stash you wish to have to complete the Chapter 14 tale project with Leslie within the sewers. In reality all through the project you may even see the doorway to the stash and spot it is blocked in by means of water.

The location of Corneo’s 3rd Secret Stash

Beyond the boss you can get to this second the place Leslie is going up the ladder. Don’t do this but. Instead, hit this transfer to the fitting.

Hit this transfer prior to mountain climbing up the ladder.

With the water now tired, you’ll back off to the positioning proven above and clutch the stash with the Emerald Tiara after defeating the mini-boss in the back of the gate. After that, the Corneo’s Secret Stash quest is formally finished.

