Drew McIntyre’s Next Opponent Revealed

With CombatMania 36 entire, and the Monday After CombatMania within the rearview, what does the WWE have in retailer for the enthusiasts?

New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had his first name protection only a few mins after casting off Lesnar in opposition to the returning Big Show. While the fit did not air till the principle tournament of final week’s Monday Night RAW, it made enthusiasts fearful for the reign of McIntyre.

Luckily, Drew prevailed and now’s taking a look at his subsequent problem. Who will step as much as McIntyre?

Money within the Bank is the following WWE pay-per-view and this night starts qualifying fits. On the ladies’s facet, enthusiasts will see Shayna Baszler tackle Sarah Logan, Asuka face Ruby Riott, and Nia Jax tackle Kairi Sane.

Who will win and transfer nearer to getting the coveted Money within the Bank briefcase?

Speaking of the ladies’s department, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch returns to Monday Night RAW. After defeating Shayna Baszler on Sunday, what is subsequent for “The Man”?

Last week, The Street Profits effectively defended their RAW Tag Team Championships in opposition to Austin Theory and Angel Garza for the second one directly night time. However, the large information comes from the legit “call up” of Bianca Belair. Now that the “EST of NXT” is on RAW the place can The Street Profits pass from right here?

Former girls’s champion, Nia Jax made her long-awaited go back from harm final week. She squashed NXT’s Deonna Purrazzo and now will tackle Kairi Sane in a Money within the Bank qualifying fit.

Here’s the whole lot that came about at the April 13 episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE

MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS

Opening Segment

After a long recap bundle of McIntyre’s win over Brock Lesnar at CombatMania 36, Drew comes out to the hoop.McIntyre begins via pronouncing thanks to the audience for looking at this night and supporting his victory. He brags about defeating Lesnar in lower than 5 mins and displays a recap of his fit in opposition to the Big Show. He says defeating Lesnar and Big Show back-to-back is what enthusiasts will have to be expecting, a combating champion. He says that if somebody desires to problem him they want to step up.Andrade’s song hits and Zelina reminds Drew what came about the final time they have been within the ring in combination. McIntyre says he recalls when Andrade received the NXT Championship off of him and tore his bicep placing him at the shelf for 6 months. If Andrade desires a combat, McIntyre accepts.Andrade says that it is “no more mister nice guy.”

Asuka vs Ruby Riott – Money within the Bank Qualifying Match

Asuka wins by way of submission after an Asuka LockAfter the fit Asuka is requested about her extra competitive method within the ring in recent times. Asuka snatches the mic and says that nobody is in a position for Asuka at Money within the Bank.

VIP Lounge

MVP broadcasts that subsequent week there shall be 3 qualifying fits for Money within the Bank.Rey Mysterio vs Murphy, Aleister Black vs Austin Theory, Apollo Crews vs MVP are the 3 fits.

Aleister Black vs Oney Lorcan

Black wins by way of pinfall after a Black Mass in a extremely aggressive fitAfter the fit, Black is requested about his fit subsequent week. Aleister says his recreation plan is to win.