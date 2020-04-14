Divorced ER Doctor Temporarily Loses Custody of Daughter Amid Coronavirus Fears, Says ‘It’s Discriminatory’

A divorced emergency room physician in Miami stated Monday she has briefly misplaced custody of her 4-year-old daughter, calling the ruling “discriminatory.”

“We have good evidence that has really made me feel better in what I am doing, in sticking by that shows that children are minimally affected by the disease and that health care workers who use proper precautions are not at an increased risk than the general population of contracting the virus,” Theresa Greene stated on CNN’s New Day.

“So I think it is discriminatory for a judge to tell me that I can’t come home to my child,” she added.

The physician is interesting the verdict, which she stated discriminates in opposition to her as a divorced guardian. “If I was married, I’d be given the opportunity to go home to my child.”

Greene and her ex-husband, Eric Greene, had joint custody of their daughter, who will now be in his sole custody in the meanwhile. Florida Circuit Judge Bernard Shapiro made the ruling “to limit the risk of exposure to coronavirus,” in step with CNN.

“The Court does not enter this order lightly, but given the pandemic in Florida and the recent increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Court finds in order to insulate and protect the best interests and health of the minor child, this order must be entered on a temporary basis,” Shapiro said in his ruling.

Speaking of the verdict, Greene advised CNN: “I think it’s not fair. It’s cruel to ask me to choose between my child and the oath I took as a physician. I won’t abandon my team at work or the patients who will increasingly look to me to save their lives in the coming weeks, but it’s torture.”

Greene additionally stated that she wears protecting private apparatus “above and beyond” what’s vital when coping with coronavirus sufferers and that she showers once she will get house to offer protection to her daughter.

Greene’s legal professional, Steven Nullman, stated in a remark that he believes “the decision sets out a very dangerous precedent that could have a major impact on health care providers around the country who are risking their own lives while fighting to save others,” in step with The Hill.

Eric Greene’s legal professional, Paul Leinoff, stated in a remark that he and his consumer “have the upmost respect for Dr. Greene’s commitment to her critical work during this pandemic,” in step with CNN.

“The Greenes’ temporary time-sharing dispute was presented before the court based upon the specific facts of this individual family, and a decision was reached based upon the best interests and safety of a minor child, limited to the temporary circumstances presented by COVID-19,” Leinoff stated.

“We will continue to pursue ways to resolve this delicate situation and believe that a result can be achieved safely and fairly,” the legal professional added.

In Miami, well being care body of workers from Community Health of South Florida get ready to check folks for the coronavirus in a car park on March 18.

Joe Raedle/Getty