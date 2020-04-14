‘Destiny 2’ DLC Leak Teases Dark Collapse Expansion Releasing in Fall?

Destiny 2 lovers are in a fervor over leaks that supposedly disclose a significant Collapse growth set to unencumber in June. While the supply of the guidelines is greater than slightly doubtful, the main points supplied line up with contemporary in-game occasions, legit idea artwork and statements made by means of builders at Bungie. Is the sector of Destiny as avid gamers are aware of it about to switch significantly? Here’s the whole lot we all know.

Without any legit backing, the alleged leak made its solution to 4chan on Sunday with little fanfare and amassed immense steam on Monday. The contents of the leak are indexed under with supporting photographs and proof. The bracketed statements come with our personal observation.

– The reason Bungie has a skeleton staff operating on D2 at the moment is because of them operating on each their subject IP and the large upcoming D2 Fall Expansion, Destiny 2: Collapse.

[This detail makes sense, as Bungie is currently hard at work on a new project funded by Netease. Season of the Worthy has been a pretty content-light season thus far, especially with its main Trials activity being a recycled event from the first game.]

– The growth has been in the works for a while now, round two years, and used to be at the beginning deliberate as part of Destiny Three sooner than being retooled halfway thru construction.

[This might also track, as Bungie parted ways with Destiny’s former publishers at Activision in January of 2019 in part to avoid having to make a Destiny 3. Content from those efforts, however, could still be leveraged for other purposes.]

– Destiny 2: Collapse is the large one and storywise specializes in the primary arrival of the Pyramids. It’s an overly large, Forsaken-esque growth that is just about a sport unto itself.

[An emphasis on the Pyramids sounds plausible given that scribings on the newly opened Io Bunker reference Pyramid ships, but the fact that the expansion would be as large as Forsaken sounds a bit dubious. Bungie is, after all, an independent team these days. As such, the studio likely doesn’t have the required resources to pump out such a huge project that quickly. This expansion may be coming, but it may not be as large as this alleged insider thinks.]

– Darkness will in any case be the primary villain, entrance and heart of the growth. Very attention-grabbing persona from what I’ve noticed, and takes the type of an overly ghostly, veiled lady. Same glance because the statue in the Pyramid. It has a nickname of a type right through Collapse, the “Winnower.”

‘Destiny 2’ leaks counsel this can be the villain of its subsequent large growth. Are we having a look on the Winnower? ‘Destiny 2’ is to be had now on PS4, Xbox, PC and Stadia.

[The thought of Destiny potentially exploring a dark-themed expansion has been in the ether for ages at this point, and it’s even supported by the ending of Shadowkeep, in which the player encounters a dark version of their character. This Pyramid statue does look pretty specific, so we could see it being used as a character design.]

– The growth focuses round two locations, Europa and the Finality, an enormous town within the Winnower’s core Pyramid. Originally depicted in D2 vanilla idea artwork, however we’re going to in any case be going there to position an finish to the Winnower.

Europa has been part of ‘Destiny 2’ idea artwork for relatively a while.

Both of those places seem to have been explored in previous Bungie idea artwork, which makes those ideas appear plausible. That being stated, the leaker could also be sensible sufficient to make use of current imagery to lend credibility to false claims.

Might this be our first take a look at the Finality?

– Huge focal point on Darkness skills. New Darkness subclasses for every elegance respectively.

[Again, the talk of a dark Destiny 2 expansion or darkness-centric Destiny 3 has been ongoing for a while now.]

– Calus, Mara Sov and Eris Morn all are vital presences right through Collapse’s storyline.

– Another large takeaway is the Veil. Essentially a long-rumored race that is been in dev for some time. Got leaked by means of ShadowofAnontheNine some time again, most commonly from idea paintings.

[There’s official concept art to support this as well, but the leaker could be leveraging those images to prop up a false narrative.]

– The Veil are the primary new, in point of fact alien enemy race to the sequence (now not counting the Scorn & Taken). Have an overly H.R. Geiger, ghostly aesthetic to them. Pic comparable is a particularly previous D1 idea that closely impressed their aesthetic.

This idea artwork would possibly display the brand new Darkness race set to debut in ‘Destiny 2’ Collapse.

[If the expansion is as big as the leaker claims, it should have new units.]

– The Veil have probably the most new gadgets out of any race so far, a standout being a big, “Earthy-golem” creature.

– It’ll be printed two months out from now in June, and the storyline is meant to segue proper into Destiny 3.

[The reveal timeline appears to be something that could have been in the works for E3. This is typically the time when real, and fake, E3 leaks start to appear. As for leading into Destiny 3, that sounds a bit dubious considering Bungie didn’t want to make a third game after the Activision split. However, it’s possible that, given the launch of new hardware, the studio has changed its mind. Destiny 3 might also be an internal name for something that eventually releases as a Destiny 2 overhaul too.]

– Like Forsaken, Collapse could have a flagship raid, revolving round a descent into the Winnower’s area, deep within the Finality. Seems as though we’re going to be destroying the Darkness’ “physical form” in this raid. New moves also are coming.

[Just like the new unit, every big expansion should include a new Raid and Strikes. Destiny 2 is very much in need of a new Raid right now.]

So, as you’ll be able to see from our research, there is a lot to digest with reference to the Destiny 2 Collapse leak. Many of those main points sound very plausible, however, as a result of lovers of the sport were discussing those concepts for some time, the entire checklist comes off slightly too similar to fan fiction for us to officially conclude this information is tied to true insider proof. Given that in-game teases for the Darkness have begun, it additionally makes it laborious to disprove the leak, as a few of its main points are virtually assured to be no less than partly right kind even by means of natural guesswork. Plus, the leak is based relatively a bit of on idea artwork that is been public wisdom for a while. If this leak had been actual, we would love to assume Bungie may focal point extra on new ideas as an alternative of drawing such a lot from previous ones.

Normally we would say the canary in the coal mine to validate this Collapse leak rests on its attainable June disclose, however, for the reason that E3 has been canceled and lots of construction timelines stay off kilter because of the coronavirus workflow, even that cut-off date may alternate between every now and then. At the very least, this leak gives one thing attention-grabbing to chunk on throughout what is been a sexy sluggish time for Destiny 2 occasions.

