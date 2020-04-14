News 

Coronavirus: UK growth could drop by record 35% by June

Allen Becker 0 Comments
Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions.

I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.

Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Allen Becker

Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)

Image copyright

Britain’s unbiased tax and spending watchdog has warned the coronavirus pandemic could cause a record 35% drop in UK growth by June.

The Office for Budget Responsibility stated that this state of affairs was once in line with an assumption that the present lockdown would ultimate for 3 months.

It stated, alternatively, it anticipated that after restrictions have been lifted, growth would recuperate briefly without a lasting harm.

Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions. I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category. Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119 Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

Coronavirus: US weekly jobless claims hit 6.6 million

Allen Becker 0

Coronavirus: Airbnb restricts UK bookings to coronavirus keyworkers

Allen Becker 0

Coronavirus: Flour mills working ‘spherical the clock’ to meet demand

Allen Becker 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *