Chris Cuomo Says His Coronavirus Infection Is Causing Emotional and Psychological Illness: ‘It’s in My Head’

CNN host Chris Cuomo gave an replace on his private fight with the coronavirus on Monday evening and warned that the unconventional illness reasons emotional and mental sickness.

Cuomo opened his display Cuomo Prime Time this night through telling his colleague Anderson Cooper that he was once “doing better.” Later in the display, Cuomo described his newest struggles with the virus when requested through CNN’s leader scientific correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta to element his present situation.

“I feel better. I’m scared by this. I’m scared by the potential of this and it frustrates me because I can’t get out of this basement,” Cuomo stated. “I still have this low-grade fever but I just can’t shake it. And I know everybody tells me it’s gradual, it takes time… but it is maddening to have this little stupid fever.”

Despite the lingering signs, Cuomo confident the general public that his “breathing is getting better, it’s stronger.” The host then described the “emotional” and “psychological” results that he is suffered because of the virus.

“People are afraid to talk about it and I’m not,” Cuomo stated. “This virus creates emotional illness and creates psychological illness. I’m telling you it is in my head. Not just figuratively in terms of it messing with you because you’ve been sick for a long time.”

He added: “It is causing people depression. And it’s creating brain fog. It’s creating edginess in people. I’m experiencing that. It messes with your head, this virus. I don’t know where it leaves you afterwards.”

CNN host Chris Cuomo on Monday gave an replace on his fight with coronavirus all the way through a published ‘Cuomo Prime Time,’ which he anchored from his basement.

CNN/Screenshot

Since saying his COVID-19 certain analysis past due final month, Cuomo has endured to anchor Cuomo Prime Time from the basement of his house the place he’s quarantined.

“I am a metaphor, Sanjay, for the country,” the host stated on Monday. “I’m ready to get out of the basement, I’m sick of being sick, I’ve had it, I want to get back to work. But I’m not ready and I don’t have a plan to be ready. That’s where we are right now.”

Newsweek reached out to CNN for more information.

Cuomo has been giving common updates about his situation to the general public during the last two weeks. Last Wednesday evening, he advised Gupta that he have been feeling “oddly spacey” and did not know why. A couple of days earlier than that, he published that his COVID-19 fever was once so unhealthy that he hallucinated seeing his deceased father, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo.

“I was up all night, I’m telling you, I was hallucinating,” he stated. “My dad was talking to me. I was seeing people from college, people I hadn’t seen in forever. It was freaky, what I went through last night. And it may happen again tonight.”

On Monday night, greater than 586,000 people had examined certain for the coronavirus in the U.S., with over 23,600 deaths and 36,900 recoveries.