Burger King ads for ‘plant-based’ Whopper banned

Burger King has been banned from appearing advertisements suggesting its Rebel Whopper, which is cooked along meat and accommodates egg, is vegan-friendly.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) mentioned the chain’s declare that the burger is “100% Whopper, no beef” may well be understood to imply it didn’t include animal merchandise.

Burger King mentioned it were “clear and transparent” in its advertising.

The Vegan Society mentioned it used to be a “missed opportunity.”

“We communicated from the outset that the Rebel Whopper is aimed at a flexitarian audience,” the short meals chain mentioned in a commentary.

But the ASA discovered that Burger King’s social media posts concerning the Rebel Whopper appeared it may well be eaten via vegans and vegetarians.

The posts integrated an emblem announcing “Vegetarian Butcher”.

“The green colour palette and the timing of the ad and product release to coincide with ‘Veganuary’ contributed further to the impression that the product was suitable for vegans and vegetarians,” the ASA mentioned.

Some of the advertisements integrated details announcing “cooked alongside meat products”.

But the ASA mentioned: “We considered it was not sufficiently prominent to override the overall impression that the burger was suitable for vegetarians and vegans.”

When the burger used to be introduced, the short meals chain mentioned it used to be geared toward those that wish to scale back their meat intake.

But a spokesperson for the Vegan Society referred to as the release a “missed opportunity”.

Burger King advised the ASA that it were “clearly communicated” on social media and to newshounds that the burger will not be appropriate for vegetarians or vegans.

It additionally mentioned that it had now not integrated the “Vegetarian Butcher” emblem in TV advertisements as it used to be thought to be “potentially misleading”.

“Burger King explained that the product itself consisted of a 100% plant-based patty supplied by the Vegetarian Butcher and had no beef,” the ASA mentioned.

“They added that a customer who did not want mayonnaise could have excluded that from their order.”