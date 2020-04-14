Amazon Faces Scrutiny After Firing Workers Who Warned of Dangerous Conditions at Warehouses Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amazon is dealing with scrutiny after firing workers who warned that prerequisites at the corporate’s warehouses may well be placing the well being and protection of employees and most of the people at chance amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Both Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa have been hired as consumer revel in designers at Amazon earlier than being fired from their jobs on Friday, as The Washington Post first reported on Monday.

Both had additionally been outspoken participants of Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, a bunch calling at the e-commerce large to do extra to minimize its affect on local weather trade, and had begun to talk out concerning the corporate’s reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

Before being terminated, Cunningham had tweeted grievance and articles important of Amazon’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. The former worker introduced in March to check donations as much as $500 to Amazon warehouse employees, whilst repeating a caution {that a} “‘lack of safe and sanitary working conditions’ puts them and the public at risk.”

Costa, in the meantime, retweeted grievance from Cunningham, whilst additionally providing to check donations as much as $500 for warehouse employees “while they struggle to get consistent, sufficient protections and procedures from our employer.”

Since the March tweets, dozens of Amazon employees were inflamed with coronavirus, in keeping with The Post, whilst Amazon has raced to rent extra employees to satisfy the surge in client call for amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Both Cunningham and Costa informed The Post they believed they had been fired as a result of their warnings had been making their method to the general public.

“Because of how effective we’ve been in getting Amazon to take leadership in the climate crisis, they’ve wanted me gone for a while,” Cunningham mentioned.

Costa agreed, pronouncing she believed Amazon is “targeting the most visible leaders in an attempt to silence everyone.”

Newsweek has contacted the fired employees for remark.

In a remark despatched to Newsweek, an Amazon spokesperson mentioned: “We support every employee’s right to criticize their employer’s working conditions, but that does not come with blanket immunity against any and all internal policies. We terminated these employees for repeatedly violating internal policies.”

The corporate’s exterior communications coverage explicitly bars employees from making public feedback at the industry with out corporate approval. Previously, an Amazon spokesperson had informed The Post that it additionally does no longer permit workers to “publicly disparage or misrepresent the company.”

In a remark despatched to Newsweek previous this month, Amazon spokesperson Rachael Lighty had insisted that the corporate used to be “supporting the individuals who are recovering.”

“We are following all pointers from native well being officers and are taking excessive measures to verify the security of workers at our website,” Lighty mentioned.

The spokesperson mentioned Amazon had additionally “implemented a series of preventative measures to help keep our employees, partners, and customers safe.”

“We are tripling down on deep cleaning and sanitation, procuring safety supplies that are available, and changing processes to ensure those in our buildings are keeping safe distances,” the Lighty mentioned.

“In addition to all we’re doing to ensure health and safety at our buildings, we also recently implemented daily temperature screenings at our Staten Island facility and at operations sites across the network as an additional preventative measure to support the health and safety of our customers and employees.”

Still, Amazon employees have stressed out that the corporate isn’t doing sufficient to give protection to them and the general public, with a Twitter account known as “Amazonians: We Won’t Build It” representing pissed off Amazon employees condemning the corporate for firing workers.

“This will cost lives and Amazon doesn’t care,” the crowd warned in a tweet.