Alexandra Daddario Gets Into Heavy Metal Music For ‘We Summon the Darkness’

In an interview with Newsweek, Alexandra Daddario talks about having amusing together with her position as Alexis, the murderous villain obsessive about heavy steel song, in the new horror/comedy, We Summon the Darkness.

Now to be had Video On Demand, We Summon the Darkness follows Alexis (Daddario) and her buddies right through their street travel to a heavy steel live performance. While out on the street, they bump into a information file about native murders. As phrase spreads about their just lately dedicated crimes, Alexis and her friends are secretly making plans the subsequent degree in their satanic killings.

Daddario has bounced backward and forward between comedy and drama. In one in every of her dramatic roles. Daddario confronted off towards serial killer, Leatherface, in the 2013 mystery, Texas Chainsaw 3-d. Switching over to any other style, the 34-year-old actress has starred in such romantic comedies, such 2018’s When We First Met and 2019’s Can You Keep a Secret? And now, Daddario seamlessly transitions between horror and comedy together with her newest, We Summon the Darkness.

During our one-on-one telephone dialog, Daddario chatted with Newsweek about how heavy steel song influenced her position, discovering the absurdity and seriousness inside the humor, and elevating cash for charities right through the pandemic.

We Summon the Darkness (Saban Films)

I liked the way you performed Alexis. She’s cool, assured, and he or she’s the chief of the pack. Was {that a} amusing personality to construct?

Definitely! It used to be so extremely amusing! It’s amusing to play one of these wild personality at the ones social conventions. And my forged individuals approached it in the identical approach. They understood what film they had been in. And they in point of fact allowed a in point of fact amusing surroundings to play. So we had a in point of fact excellent time! And I believe that displays on display.

We Summon the Darkness dives into heavy steel bands, groupies, and Metallica. What song did you pay attention to to arrange for the position?

That’s one of these excellent query! I do not pay attention to numerous heavy song, heavy steel song, or any in any respect. So, it used to be in point of fact the first time I had explored going into extra heavy steel. I did not pay attention to a ton of it. We listened to so much on set, however I could not be explicit about what I used to be even taking note of. But you are proper, song is such a very powerful a part of growing a personality. Usually I do have headphones on set, and I pay attention to song earlier than I am going right into a scene, however that isn’t all the time the case. It relies. And on this case, the surroundings used to be type of maddening sufficient! And the song we had been enjoying on set used to be sufficient for me to really feel at house in the global it created.

We Summon The Darkness (Saban Films)

There’s a hilarious second the place Alexis is freaking out, and Maddie Hasson’s Val is leaping up and down. They are each excited by a homicide, when the native sheriff stops through at the crime scene unannounced. Was the humor most commonly scripted? Or had been you allowed to improvise?

We did some improvisation, and the script used to be indisputably how the author, Alan Trezza, is. I labored on a challenge of his earlier than [2014’s Burying the Ex]. And he does create this surroundings this is so all the way down to earth and wacky. And that is how I type of method existence and characters anyway. I to find existence to be very, very severe, and really, very absurd at the identical time. And so there’s that mixture of 2. That’s the place we attempt to to find the humor, the place it is simply so over-the-top, however we additionally sought after to search out truth in it.

So we are all reacting to it. Maddie discovered that absurdity in her position, whilst additionally making it really feel actual. And that in point of fact contributed to shaping the surroundings. And so, I used to be simply in point of fact thankful for my co-stars and their skill to do what they do. And what it felt like ping-ponging off of one another with that absurd global.

There’s an ideal scene that you’ve with Amy Forsyth’s Bev. In the scene, Bev (Forsyth) is not sure and has doubts about following Alexis’ sinister plans. You can interpret the scene in numerous other ways. Alexis in point of fact does imagine in sisterhood. She’s seeking to empower Bev, however no longer in point of fact. Alexis has to persuade Bev to observe via together with her murderous plans. How did you method this scene?

Well, with Amy, I simply approached it like I used to be getting into there. One of the issues about Alexis, my personality, is that she does not have any disgrace. She does not in point of fact suppose that the rest she’s doing is improper. It’s extra almost about combating the entirety, and seeking to make all of it occur in the approach she desires it to occur. And she sees Amy Forsyth’s personality as a vulnerable hyperlink. And so, she simply is going in there and he or she is aware of precisely the way to. I simply went in there to control her. And that used to be my personality’s function.

We Summon The Darkness (Saban Films)

You’ve been in different comedies like Baywatch and The Layover. Were you in a position to let free extra with this film as a result of We Summon the Darkness may be horror?

I have no idea if I’m a comic in line with se. I do suppose that I will be humorous. I believe that I’m in point of fact skilled in improv. For me, I by no means thought of being humorous. I all the time sought after to be a dramatic actress. But I believe if you’ll be able to do each, and in case you have a deep figuring out of your characters and of existence, I believe that there is humor that comes out anyway.

I do suppose comedy’s very arduous. I could not say why, what it’s in particular to be humorous. I to find that it is extra about character-based stuff. like, It’s this concept of absurdity to me, and my instincts so far as absurdity cross, I believe that we take care of tricky issues via humor.

And I believe the global’s absurd, as it’s unfortunately horrifying and severe. And so, I attempt to to find a little bit little bit of absurdity in the entirety.

How did We Summon the Darkness alternate you as an artist?

I believe each and every unmarried challenge that I do I be informed from it, whether or not that signifies that I failed and I realized from that, or I succeeded and I realized from that, or a little bit little bit of each. I believe with each and every challenge I think extra assured. So the greatest factor I will say is since I’ve gotten older as an artist, I think I’ve simply came upon the self assurance. It’s the maximum necessary factor you’ll be able to have as a performer. This is not one thing that you just even must have in existence essentially, even if that is helping.

But I believe that each and every time you create a brand new personality, you do one thing and you’re feeling pleased with what you have performed, you acquire a little bit bit extra self assurance as a performer. So I believe that is essential to take a look at to carry onto.

What are you operating on subsequent?

Well, at the second, the entirety is grounded, so as to discuss. So at the second, I’m specializing in what I will do to name, what I will create visually. I’m seeking to elevate cash for charities that I think can lend a hand, which charities to donate to, that roughly factor. So that is in point of fact my primary factor at the second. But we’re going to get again to getting productions so as when that is everywhere.

Getting again to doing motion pictures isn’t my primary precedence at the second. So I urge somebody who is studying this to donate to a charity that they suspect can lend a hand. Because there are people who find themselves out risking their lives to lend a hand the global presently.