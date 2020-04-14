50 Cent Mocked Ja Rule With Photoshop on Twitter and Fans Are Losing It

The pork between rappers 50 Cent and Ja Rule has been rekindled. On Tuesday, 50 Cent mocked his longtime rival Ja Rule with a photoshopped image that includes the latter emcee as a panhandler residing on the road.

The doctored symbol displays Ja Rule maintaining an indication announcing that he will “battle 50 Cent for attention”—a connection with Ja Rule’s contemporary declare that he needs to rap-battle with 50 on Instagram Live. 50 Cent extensively utilized the hashtag #fryfestival, mocking Ja Rule’s involvement with the notorious Fyre Festival.

The newest again and forth begins with “Verzuz,” the brand new collection that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland were website hosting; it options artists going are living on Instagram and buying and selling off tracks, chatting and infrequently struggling with to stay hip-hop lovers entertained all through self-isolation. While Swizz Beatz just lately seemed on rapper Fat Joe’s Instagram Live, Ja Rule known as Joe to mention that he sought after to wrestle the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper. “I promise I’ll behave,” Rule stated on Sunday.

50 Cent’s tweet in reaction most effective stirred lovers up much more, and has a few of them excited for a possible wrestle between the 2.

Fans of 50 Cent wrote that the rapper used to be taking mercy on Ja Rule by way of now not struggling with him.

Ja Rule lovers, after all, weighed in and made their allegiances identified.

Ja Rule apparently answered to 50’s dis on Tuesday by way of posting footage of the rapper on his Instagram tale with Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones, Pt. II” enjoying alongside—in particular the traces: “Cowards like you just get their whole body laced up/With bullet holes and such/Speak the wrong words, man, and you will get touched/You can put your whole army against my team/I guarantee you, it’ll be your very last time breathing” and “Son, they shook cause ain’t no such thing as halfway crooks.”

Ja Rule and 50 Cent have beefed since 1999, in keeping with The Independent. In 50 Cent’s 2005 memoir, he stated that the contention started when Rule used to be robbed at gunpoint in Jamaica, Queens, whilst capturing a song video and later noticed 50 Cent at a membership along with his robber. Rule denied that the theft began the meat in a 2014 interview with VladTV. Rule has stated that the meat began when 50 used to be snubbed by way of Rule’s Murder Inc. label all through a video shoot for the only “Murda 4 Life,” in keeping with XXL.

The two have had a couple of bodily altercations through the years, together with at New York’s Hit Factory and at an Atlanta night time membership. Rule and 50 have additionally taken plenty of photographs at each and every different by way of dis tracks. 50 Cent launched 2002’s “Wanksta,” 2003’s “I Smell P***y” and “Back Down,” from 2003’s Get Rich or Die Trying, which all take intention at Rule. In 2002, Rule launched “Loose Change,” which swipes at 50 Cent and different artists he labored with, together with Eminem, Busta Rhymes and Dr. Dre. Eminem, 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes answered with the 2003 observe “Hail Mary.”

In November 2013, 50 Cent and Ja Rule shared a flight in combination. In a tweet, Rule stated that they went throughout the flight and not using a issues. Despite each rappers seeming to have calmed down for the reason that early aughts, the meat has every now and then flared up once more with feedback on Twitter or performances sparking controversy. 50 Cent apparently received the meat in 2018 when he hilariously bought 200 tickets to Rule’s Las Vegas display so the rapper would carry out to an empty target audience.

But in the event that they do meet on “Verzuz,” it might upload an entire new bankruptcy to their feud.

Ja Rule plays onstage at ONE37pm x Dwyane Wade’s Masters of the Mic Karaoke at Night Two of BUDX Miami by way of Budweiser on February 01, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Noam Galai/Getty