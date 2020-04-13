Young mare kicks out after getting sick of a stallion horsing around
Young mare kicks out after getting sick of a stallion horsing around

A YOUNG mare kicks out after getting sick of a stallion horsing around.

Fed up with being pestered by way of the excited male she lashed out together with her hind legs catching him within the head.

A young mare kicks out after getting sick of a stallion horsing around
Solent News

A tender mare lashed out after getting sick of a stallion horsing around[/caption]

The images were captured in the Tonto National Forest in Mesa, Arizona, by Pattie Walsh
Solent News

The pictures have been captured within the Tonto National Forest in Mesa, Arizona, by way of Pattie Walsh[/caption]

The pictures have been captured within the Tonto National Forest in Mesa, Arizona, by way of Pattie Walsh.

She stated: “The feminine wild horse was once being chased by way of a younger stallion.

“She clearly sought after not anything to do with him.

“There have been two bands (households) of wild horses and a stallion from one band determined he was once occupied with a mare from the opposite band.

“He saved looking to get her consideration however she kicked him away to turn him how she felt. Eventually any other stallion chased him away.”

A stallion from one band (families) of wild horses decided he was interested in a mare from the other band
Solent News

A stallion from one band of wild horses determined he was once occupied with a mare from the opposite band[/caption]

The young stallion chased the female wild horse
Solent News

The younger stallion chased the feminine wild horse[/caption]

But she obviously didn't want anything to do with the young male
Solent News

But she clearly didn’t need anything else to do with the younger male[/caption]

The stallion persisted in his playful moves but was ultimately shrugged off by the subject of his desire
Solent News

The stallion continued in his playful strikes however was once in the end shrugged off by way of the topic of his want[/caption]

