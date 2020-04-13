Who Left, Who Got Stolen, Who’s Headed To the Next Round on Season 18, Episode 9?

The first spherical of The Voice 2020 Knockouts starts on Monday night time. Check out our live-blogged recap and effects for Season 18, episode eight right here.

The Season 18 contestants of The Voice are gearing up for the subsequent segment of the making a song festival. The knockout rounds are formally set to start on Monday.

Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas have seven contributors last on every in their groups, together with the 4 stored artists coaches stored from removal. The stored artists will pass head-to-head in the first-ever Four-Way-Knockout later on in the season, however first, the remainder of the contestants will sing their hearts out for a possibility to transport ahead in the festival.

Unlike the battles, wherein coaches paired contestants in combination to sing the identical track at the identical time prior to opting for one to advance, the Knockouts will see coaches make a selection two contributors in their crew to compete by means of making a song a track in my view. Whichever contestant impresses their trainer the maximum shall be the one to transport on to the subsequent spherical of The Voice.

(L-R) John Legend and Blake Shelton seem on “The Voice.” The Knockout Rounds start on April 13, 2020.

Trae Patton/NBC

Contestants gets just a little further assist all the way through the Knockouts too. Iconic musician and songwriter James Taylor was once enlisted as the Mega Mentor of the season, and he will be making his grand debut on the display as he advises each member of each crew all the way through their prowess to the winner’s circle.

