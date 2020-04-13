White House Says Donald Trump is Not Firing Dr. Fauci, Says He ‘Remains a Trusted Advisor’

President Donald Trump is now not firing Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, the White House mentioned on Monday.

“Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted advisor to President Trump,” Hogan Gidley, essential deputy press secretary mentioned in a remark to Newsweek.

Given Trump’s penchant for loyalty and Fauci’s feedback pushing again on one of the crucial president’s claims, rumors have circulated about whether or not the infectious illness skilled would get the boot. The two males have denied rigidity of their dating, however Trump’s Sunday reposting of a tweet that integrated the hashtag “FireFauci” reignited hypothesis in regards to the physician’s destiny.

On Monday, Gidley referred to as the “media chatter” in regards to the attainable firing “ridiculous” and mentioned in a remark that Trump used to be now not firing Fauci. Trump’s tweet, in keeping with Gidley, uncovered media makes an attempt to “maliciously push a falsehood about his China decision in an attempt to rewrite history.”

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens to President Donald Trump speaks to journalists following a assembly of the coronavirus activity drive within the Brady Press Briefing Room on the White House onTuesday in Washington, D.C. On Monday, the White House mentioned in a remark that Trump used to be now not making plans on firing Fauci, in spite of the “media chatter.”

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Trump retweeted a remark from DeAnna Lorraine, a former congressional candidate from California. In her tweet, she criticized Fauci for “saying that had Trump listened to the medical experts he could’ve saved more lives,” including that it used to be “time to #FireFauci.”

On Sunday, Fauci informed CNN’s Jake Tapper that beginning mitigation efforts previous “could have saved lives” however stated that making the verdict to close puts down is sophisticated.

In including his personal message to Lorraine’s tweet, Trump wrote that he banned shuttle from China “long before people spoke up.”

“It was Democrats and the media who ignored coronavirus choosing to focus on impeachment instead, and when they finally did comment on the virus it was to attack President Trump for taking the bold decisive action to save American lives by cutting off travel from China and from Europe,” Gidley mentioned in a remark.