Watch Governor Cuomo’s Latest Updates on COVID-19

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will percentage COVID-19 updates and related bulletins all the way through his administrative center’s day-to-day information briefing on Monday morning. Beginning at 11:00 a.m. EDT in Albany, Cuomo is predicted to give you the public with New York’s most up-to-date coronavirus statistics—together with case counts, fatalities, hospitalizations and ICU admissions—in addition to perception into the state’s evolving control plan. An reputable reside circulate of the approaching convention shall be to be had for audience to look at on-line by means of the governor’s reputable web site and YouTube channel, in addition to CBS News’ virtual participant.

Cuomo’s newest state briefing trails a devastating week for New York amid its coronavirus outbreak. During Sunday’s televised replace, the governor mentioned 758 new deaths have been reported statewide over the former 24 hours. The increased single-day general adopted just about every week of equivalent numbers, which Cuomo urged may imply New York was once proceeding to stabilize its outbreak trajectory.

“You’re not seeing a great decline in the numbers,” he said, however he famous that information developments pointed to an ongoing “flattening” in regards to the state’s total coronavirus curve. Still, as of Sunday, New York’s demise toll was once leveling at top charges, with between 731 and 799 fatalities showed day-to-day for the reason that earlier Monday.

And whilst Cuomo once more mentioned the burden of the ones numbers, he additionally inspired citizens to center of attention on bits of “good news,” which incorporated fewer new hospitalizations (despite the fact that the statewide general nonetheless amounted to more or less 18,700 present admissions as of Sunday morning) and, subsequently, lowered drive on New York’s health center programs. The construction allowed Cuomo to go back 35 ventilators lent to downstate hospitals through Pathways Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center within the upstate the town of Niskayuna.

“That a nursing home would come forward, unsolicited, gratuitously, and say we want to lend 35 ventilators in case our neighbors downstate need them. What an incredibly beautiful, generous gesture,” the governor mentioned Sunday. “I want to say thank you on behalf of all of the people of the state.”

Though New York’s coronavirus curve is much less steep than it as soon as was once, the state has reported further diagnoses, deaths and hospitalizations in amounts upper than another area national. According to Johns Hopkins University’s newest figures, a minimum of 190,288 other folks have examined certain for the virus because it was once first known amongst New York state citizens. Of the ones them, with regards to 9,400 have died.

Cuomo applied statewide faculty and nonessential trade closures weeks in the past so to include additional transmission. However, in gentle of recent circumstances detected, the governor offered an government order on Sunday mandating all employers to supply crucial employees with surgical face mask to put on when they’re interacting with participants of the general public. “They should provide those masks cost-free,” he mentioned.