Virginia governor looks to delay minimum wage hike on coronavirus—and makes election day a holiday





Citing financial uncertainty brought about by way of the coronavirus pandemic, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam proposed an modification to a invoice expanding the state’s minimum wage that may delay its implementation a number of months, his place of work introduced Sunday.

The governor’s place of work additionally stated he had signed expenses that make sweeping adjustments to balloting in Virginia by way of repealing the state’s voter ID regulation, making Election Day a state holiday and increasing get entry to to early balloting.

The governor desires the wage building up to kick in May 1, 2021, as an alternative of in January 2021. Northam, a Democrat, proposed the similar May efficient date for a collection of different labor-related measures, together with a invoice that may permit restricted public sector collective bargaining.

“This will be certain that staff get the reinforce they want whilst permitting larger financial sure bet within the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” his place of work stated in a information liberate.

Advocates for staff had instructed the governor to signal the expenses with out a delay. Business teams had lobbied Northam to delay or veto the measures, pronouncing they’d pressure employers and upload prices for taxpayers.

The Democrat-controlled General Assembly is scheduled to absorb the governor’s vetoes and amendments right through a one-day consultation later this month.

Northam’s leader of group of workers, Clark Mercer, stated in a convention name with journalists that the governor’s proposed adjustments would no longer have an effect on the collection of next minimum will increase contained within the invoice.

“Workers deserve a raise,” Mercer stated.

The measure as handed would have higher the minimum wage from the present $7.25 to $9.50 in January. The wage would then regularly building up to $12 by way of 2023, with scheduled will increase past that requiring further approval from the General Assembly.

A coalition of work unions that driven for the collective bargaining law — which might lengthen the fitting most effective to native executive staff if their locality opts in — expressed unhappiness within the proposed delay.

“Choosing May of 2021 as an effective date also leaves open the possibility that the governor will go back to the General Assembly next session and ask for yet another delay. It is easier to postpone a freedom than it is to take one away,” stated the coalition that comes with the Virginia AFL-CIO and Virginia Education Association.

Northam’s place of work additionally introduced that he signed the Virginia Clean Economy Act, a sweeping measure that amongst different issues lays out a transition to 100% renewable power within the coming many years. The invoice’s passage was once a massive win for environmental advocates, despite the fact that Republicans and different ratepayer advocates have warned it’s going to come at a steep value.

House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert stated in a remark that Northam’s movements on the minimum wage and Clean Economy Act failed to supply long-term sure bet for Virginia’s companies and their staff.

“The hundreds of thousands of Virginians who have filed for unemployment and the businesses that employed them are going to be digging out of this financial hole well past May 1, 2021,” he stated.

Northam additionally signed prison justice reform measures, together with expenses that elevate the prison larceny threshold; completely do away with driving force’s license suspensions for unpaid fines, charges, and court docket prices; and lift the age of youngster switch to grownup court docket.

