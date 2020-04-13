The surprising car component Ford is using to make medical supplies





It’s now not rather making attire out of curtains—but—however as Ford Motor Co. makes extra medical supplies for the worldwide pandemic, it kind of feels to be taking ingenious inspiration from The Sound of Music.

Like General Motors, which closing week used to be awarded a $489 million govt contract to make ventilators, Ford is already switching a few of its idled meeting strains from car parts to respiring machines. On Monday, the automaker published that it is additionally generating a slew of different medical supplies, together with face mask and—paging the Von Trapps—reusable robes that might be created from a silicone-coated nylon Ford in most cases deploys rather otherwise.

“It is in fact the same material that we use in our vehicles for our airbags,” Marcy Fisher, Ford’s director of worldwide frame external and inside engineering, mentioned all over a convention name with newshounds.

“It actually has the qualities that we need” for liquid permeability, and will also be washed and reused up to 50 instances, Fisher added. “This is really a great find,” she mentioned. “We can take something that we already knew how to produce, and then turn that into isolation gowns.”

Her corporate, which designed the robes in session with an area Detroit health facility, mentioned its airbag provider expects to minimize and stitch 1.three million of them by way of early July. The automaker additionally set targets on Monday for manufacturing of face mask, which it’s going to distribute internally and search to certify for medical use; and for a battery-powered air-purifying respirator, or PAPR, that it has evolved with 3M.

Ford is now not but disclosing its price range for making all of those supplies. “We’ve been approving a lot of things on what we call a ‘not-to-exceed’ number,” Fisher informed Fortune in an interview previous this month.

