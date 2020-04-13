Russian schoolgirl, 13, ‘pregnant by 10-year-old boy’ proudly shows off baby bump after ‘romance’ shocked world





A RUSSIAN schoolgirl who claims she used to be impregnated by a pre-pubescent ten-year-old has proudly proven off her baby bump.

The pregnant 13-year-old, from the city of Zheleznogorsk, shocked the world after she seemed on a Russian TV display claiming the daddy of her kid used to be a teen named Ivan.

Darya, 13, says she used to be impregnated by her ten-year-old ‘boyfriend’[/caption]

The youngsters declare to be in a dating[/caption]

The boy, Ivan, seemed on a Russian TV display[/caption]

But scientific knowledgeable Dr Evgeny Grekov who tested him mentioned: “There cannot be sperm cells. He is still a child.”

The urology and andrology knowledgeable mentioned: “We rechecked the laboratory results three times so there cannot be any mistake.”

However the lady has insisted she had no different spouse – and he or she is thought by a psychologist in Russia.

Darya posted photos and a video appearing herself 20 weeks pregnant.

She has made transparent she is decided to stay the baby, and expects to present beginning by way of Caesarean.

She has change into a social media celebrity in Russia revealing main points and updates about her being pregnant to her 1000’s of fans.

With parental permission, a troubling tv display printed the faces of the youngsters on the centre of a case that has led to deep controversy in Russia.

The boy and his folks agreed to his scientific exam with the consequences printed to tens of millions of audience when the youngsters, Ivan and Darya, had been out of the studio.

The youngsters are mentioned to be from other faculties within the Krasnoyarsk Territory in Siberia however are understood to were pals since they had been more youthful.

The pregnant woman is making plans on protecting the kid and has the entire toughen of her circle of relatives, consistent with TBK.

Cops have introduced a probe and the lady’s college are aiding officials.

A police spokesman mentioned: “On January 13, 2020, the police gained knowledge from docs of the Federal State Budget Healthcare Institution of the town of Zheleznogorsk {that a} 13-year-old schoolgirl used to be pregnant.

“The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Republic of Khakassia have launched an investigation and a decision will follow.”

Local studies have printed little concerning the boy however social media accounts record the pair as “married” on their profiles.

In February, studies from Russian media mentioned Darya claimed she had invented the tale about Ivan, and he or she in point of fact was pregnant after she used to be raped by a 15-year-old boy named as Stepan.

But now taking to her some 60,000-plus fans on social media she has written: “First of all, I don’t even know any Stepan…”

Denying the assault, which used to be reported to have taken position in a stairwell, Darya mentioned there have been “cameras everywhere”.

She has since claimed studies concerning the 15 12 months previous boy had been “complete nonsense”.

She additionally added there have been no DNA check to determine paternity.

Police and the Russian Investigative Committee have no longer commented on studies {that a} boy, 15, used to be put below space arrest.

No fees or legal investigation were introduced.

Darya instructed her fans: “I’ll tell you more later …(including) why they said that [Ivan] ‘is not fertile’.”

She claims to be in a dating with the ten-year-old, whose mom, Galiana additionally believes is the daddy.

She mentioned: “I keep in mind that he himself perhaps doesn’t realise what took place.”

The pair pictured with the Russian TV display host[/caption]

Some say the ten-year-old’s tale is a canopy up[/caption]

Ivan’s mum believes he’s the daddy[/caption]

Darya has collected 1000’s of fans documenting her being pregnant adventure[/caption]

It’s reported the lady has the entire toughen of her circle of relatives – pictured right here together with her mum[/caption]









