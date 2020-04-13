Police Officer’s Hand Chopped Off With Sword While Enforcing Coronavirus Lockdown Measures

On Sunday, an Indian police officer’s hand was once chopped off with a sword whilst he was once seeking to put into effect lockdown measures applied because of the unconventional coronavirus.

The hand of Harjit Singh, an assistant sub inspector for the Punjab police, was once chopped off whilst he patrolled out of doors a vegetable marketplace in Patiala, a town in northwestern India. While patrolling the world, a truck sporting seven males, who belong to the Sikh minority warrior sect referred to as the Nihangs, had been stopped at a barricade.

When the boys within the truck had been requested for legitimate go back and forth passes, certainly one of them pulled out a sword and chopped Singh’s hand off.

According to TheHindu.com, the primary culprit of the assault was once a person named Baba Balwinder Singh, one of the vital leaders of the Nihang crew.

Prior to his arrest, Balwinder Singh and the police had been locked in a “stand-off for several hours,” Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta stated in step with TheHindu.com

“The accused included five persons involved in the attack on the police team posted at the vegetable market in Sanaur early on Sunday morning. They had crashed through a series of barricades and attacked the police personnel who inquired about their curfew passes,” Gupta added.

The crew of fellows touring within the truck had been arrested in a while after and several other cops, together with Singh, had been transported to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh. According to CNN, the police apprehended seven males and took them into custody, and an investigation is recently underway.

Singh underwent a number of hours of surgical treatment, with docs reattaching his severed hand to his left wrist.

Policemen take a look at motorists at a checkpoint throughout a government-imposed national lockdown as a safety measure in opposition to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Dibyangshu Sarkar/Getty

“I am happy to share that a 7 ½ hour long surgery has been successfully completed in PGI to repair the severed wrist of ASI Harjeet Singh. I thank the entire team of doctors and support staff for their painstaking effort. Wishing ASI Harjeet Singh a speedy recovery,” wrote the Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh in a tweet.

— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 12, 2020

The incident took place throughout India’s national lockdown, which is predicted to finish on April 14. The lockdown was once applied with the intention to battle the unfold of the unconventional coronavirus, which reasons the respiration illness COVID-19.

According to a tracker supplied through Johns Hopkins University, there are recently over 9,200 showed coronavirus instances in India, and no less than 331 deaths.

Across the globe, the virus has persisted to unfold, infecting over 1.eight million folks and inflicting over 115,000 deaths.