Outrage as ‘anti-lockdown conspiracy theorists ignore coronavirus fears to stage public protest in Vancouver’





PROTESTERS accrued outdoor Vancouver’s City Hall the previous day, showing to flout lockdown laws and slam the quarantine as “martial law”.

Footage from the plain protest presentations a small crew of folks brandishing posters, one emblazoned with the phrases “fake news”.

Dan Dicks

In the video, shot and shared by way of Dan Dicks of Press for Truth – described as an “alternative media outlet” – Dicks says the crowd have already been approached by way of one guy who acted violently and allegedly attempted to smash a protesters digital camera.

Similar outrage has been noticed on-line, with some Twitter customers branding them “#COVIDIOTS”.

Speaking to the protesters, Mr Dicks urges folks no longer to “drink the Kool-Aid” and praises the crowd for no longer being ” whipped into the concern state by way of the federal government”.

Speaking to Sun Online the Press for Truth founder stated he used to be in attendance to report the development “as a reporter”.

One guy manufacturers the virus “overblown,” any other claims the pandemic is a “b***s*** lie”.

Mr Dicks provides that he’s planing to talk to David Icke in the approaching days, a former footballer and conspiracy theorist, who in a contemporary YouTube are living flow claimed 5G towers and coronavirus are hooked up.

He stated: “If 5G continues and reaches where they want to take it, human life as we know it is over… so people have to make a decision.”

It comes following various 5G masts being burned down with requires extra to even be destroyed in the aftermath following Icke’s interview.

In a Facebook publish from any individual who gave the impression to be in attendance on the protest 5G theories are discussed a number of instances and conspiracy movies shared to the feedback, even if Mr Dicks’ video doesn’t quilt that exact idea.

In an interview with social justice campaigner Susan Stanfield, who Dicks says helped to organise the protest, Ms Stanfield says the lockdown is “destroying the economy”.

She additionally designed a yellow “no more lockdowns” poster calling for world protests.

Susan tells the reporter: “For me, I’m here to end the economic lockdown, we’re all suffering financially and it has to end.”

She provides she plans to take criminal motion in opposition to the federal government of British Columbia for financial fallout due to the lockdown, telling audience: “Someone has to take responsibility for what has happened to the economy”.

One guy may also be noticed on the protest donning a surgical masks and preserving a poster claiming: “Stupid-20 is 1000 xs more dangerous than Convid-19.”

When requested in regards to the selection of folks demise from the virus, one protester says: “People die every day”.

Dan Dicks provides a rationalization that “people die with coronavirus, not of coronavirus”.

He provides: “They’re clearly fudging the numbers”.

Another lady requested why she’s there tells him: “It’s dumb to be an inside cat.”

The protest comes as various extraordinary conspiracy theories sweep the globe amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Some on-line crackpots have claimed the virus is the paintings of america army, whilst others allege the outbreak is a “hoax” designed to prevent Brexit.

Experts around the globe have blasted the unfold of such theories, which threaten to “incite violence” amongst panicking electorate.

“Conspiracy theories can be very harmful for society,” researchers Daniel Jolley, of Northumbria University, and Pia Lamberty, of Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz, wrote in The Conversation remaining week.

“Not best can they affect folks’s well being possible choices, they may be able to intervene with how other teams relate to every different.

“They also increase hostility and violence towards those who are perceived to be ‘conspiring’.”





