Nurses’ Cars Smashed and Robbed During Emergency Room Shifts

After lengthy shifts over Easter weekend, two emergency room nurses on the Boston Children’s Hospital returned to their cars to seek out their automobile home windows have been smashed and their private pieces robbed.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle from the Boston Police showed the incident to Newsweek: “On Saturday Boston officers responded to a radio call. The rear passenger window had been smashed, the victim stated that several items had been stolen from her car.”

“I just felt really, really sad that something like that would happen at a Children’s Hospital parking lot,” mentioned day nurse Renée Cather to The Boston Globe.

Nurse Renée Cather parked on the Patient Family Parking Garage, when she returned to her automobile she discovered glass all over the place and her Air Pods, pockets, sun shades and garments long gone. “To me, it just felt really ugly,” Cather informed WCVB.

In a 2d incident over the Easter weekend, every other pressing care nurse on the identical medical institution confronted a identical ordeal, Boyle informed Newsweek.

“The units responded to a radio call from the [Boston] Children’s Hospital garage. According to the caller she had parked her car around 8 a.m., and when she returned around 7.45 p.m. she observed the driver side window broken as well as some items stolen from her car.”

Both nurses had labored round 12 hours treating youngsters with life-threatening stipulations. The incidents are recently underneath police investigation. There are safety cameras fitted in Boston Children’s Hospital parking quite a bit, which might supply additional knowledge.

Newsweek has contacted the Boston Children’s Hospital for remark.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Similar stunning crimes involving frontline employees and clinical body of workers have taken position around the globe amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the U.Ok. a person was once jailed closing week after breaking right into a district nurse’s automobile and happening a spending spree together with her bank card.

“We reside in an exceptional time and [National Health Service] body of workers are offering important products and services for the folks in town and county.

“To assume that any individual would scouse borrow from any individual who’s hanging themselves in danger each day so as to offer protection to our citizens is sickening,” mentioned Inspector Gordon Fenwick from Nottinghamshire Police, as reported by way of Nottingham Post.

Coronavirus has thus far claimed the lives of greater than 115,000 folks, with over 1.85 million folks contracting the illness. To date, 440,000 folks have recovered from contracting COVID-19.

