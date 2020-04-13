Mississippi Governor Declares State of Emergency After Storms, Tornadoes Leave Seven Dead

Mississippi Governor Tates Reeves (R) has declared a state of emergency after critical storms and tornadoes left no less than seven useless on Easter Sunday.

Thousands of properties and companies throughout Mississippi misplaced energy on Sunday as a number of storms and tornadoes hit the state, killing no less than seven other folks, in keeping with The Weather Channel.

Reeves declared a state of emergency on Sunday night. “This is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter Sunday,” the governor tweeted. “As we reflect on the death and resurrection on this Easter Sunday, we have faith that we will all rise together.”

Reeves additionally stated: “To the people of Mississippi, know that you are not alone. The state and our first responders are working around the clock and will not rest until this is over. We are mobilizing all resources available to protect our people and their property.”

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency showed 3 fatalities took place in Jefferson Davis County, two in Lawrence Country and one in Walthall County. All 3 counties are close to the Louisiana state line. The Clarion Ledger reported an extra loss of life in Jones County. According to WTOK, the 2 folks killed in Lawrence County had been a sheriff’s deputy and his spouse.

Newsweek reached out to Reeves’ place of job for additional info.

Other accidents had been reported in Walthall County the place no less than 5 properties had been knocked down. Severe climate additionally hit Chattooga County in Georgia on Sunday night, destroying homes and different structures.

Before the storms hit Mississippi, the elements carrier stated it had rained down on northern Louisiana, harmful as much as 300 homes and different structures. There are lately no experiences of severe accidents or deaths in Louisiana brought about via the storms.

Parts of U.S. Could Experience Thunderstorms, Tornadoes During Easter

Read extra

“The images and reports of major tornado damage in the Monroe area are heartbreaking, and my prayers are with the people there,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards (D) tweeted. “We are in contact with local officials in the area to provide support. I hope all of Louisiana is on high alert right now.”

The Monroe Regional Airport in Louisiana suspended flights after particles started falling onto its runways. Airport Director Ron Phillips advised News Star that the storms have brought about between $25 and $30 million in harm to planes saved throughout the hanger.

“Pray for our city! Many neighbors & friends suffered catastrophic damage,” Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo tweeted. “We are hurting; but not broken.”

According to PowerOutage.us, greater than 360,000 properties and companies misplaced energy throughout 8 states at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Read Mississippi’s emergency declaration right here.

Mississippi Lieutenant Governor and Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves speaks to journalists prior to showing with President Donald Trump at a “Keep America Great” marketing campaign rally at BancorpSouth Arena on November 1, 2019 in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Brandon Dill/Getty