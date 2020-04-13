Miami Herald Editorial Board Rips Florida Governor’s Coronavirus Response, Says He Should ‘Issue a Stay at Home Order For Himself’

The Miami Herald editorial board tore into Governor Ron DeSantis’ sluggish reaction to the coronavirus unfold in Florida and steered him to “issue a stay-at-home order for himself.”

The Miami newspaper’s Sunday editorial known as “We’re looking like ‘Flori-duh’ again, Gov. DeSantis. Any idea how that happened?” mentioned that for each and every certain step the Republican governor has taken, he is controlled to take two steps again. The newsletter is recently embroiled in a felony struggle with DeSantis’ attorneys to unlock the names of all senior care amenities that experience reported a certain COVID-19 check. On Sunday, the Miami Herald Editorial Board criticized the governor’s pandemic management as being “to the detriment of the rest of us.”

The scathing editorial cites DeSantis’ failure to cancel Spring Break occasions around the state of Florida and failing to factor a stay-at-home order for weeks as he would “fly around the state” selling his non-public political schedule.

“Florida’s governor is the quasi-decider, expressing support for not penalizing newly unemployed Floridians, but hasn’t yet signed off on giving them benefits from the day they lost their jobs,” the board wrote, meticulously detailing the give-and-take of DeSantis’ management. “Though we commend him for his all-hands-on-deck order to get the flawed benefits website up to speed; still, refusing to close beaches, letting Spring Breakers continue to cavort…exempting houses of worship from his late-in-the-game order for Floridians to stay at home, but not backing up the calls of some religious leaders to urge worshipers to remain at home on Easter.”

Last week, Politifact fact-checked DeSantis after he falsely claimed there hadn’t “been a single fatality under 25” as a results of coronavirus, when actually the CDC has reported hundreds of younger other people have died from the virus.

The newspaper’s editorial writers additionally criticized DeSantis for embracing President Donald Trump’s promotion of the clinically unproven anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus “treatment.”

They went on to induce DeSantis to stay within the state’s capital town of Tallahassee and in truth behavior his tasks as governor in a time of disaster.

“[The crisis] might pass more quickly if he simply listens to the health experts, fulfills the needs of local governments, follows the lead of other governors who acted more decisively and earlier on behalf of their constituents and does his very best to do no further harm,” they mentioned.

The Miami Herald’s writer launched a commentary ultimate week addressing the governor’s place of job’s makes an attempt to forestall the newspaper’s newshounds from uncovering a listing of the names of assisted dwelling houses the place citizens have grow to be inflamed with the coronavirus.

“We are disappointed that the governor’s office would go so far as to apply pressure on our legal counsel to prevent the release of public records that are critical to the health and safety of Florida’s most vulnerable citizens,” Herald writer and government editor Aminda Marqués González advised the Herald Friday.

Newsweek reached out to the governor’s place of job Monday morning for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.