Listen To Your Heart’ Couples You Can Look Forward To

A Star Is Born meets The Bachelor on Monday night time, in step with a brand new franchise teaser. The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart will problem aspiring musicians to turn their talents, compete for popularity and fall in love: all in six weeks of dramatic content material.

The collection is new, so no person is solely positive how it’s going to paintings. It seems to serve as in a similar fashion to Bachelor Pad, the now-defunct Bachelor derivative that acted as a heated pageant collection. The large distinction for Listen To Your Heart is that {couples} will truly be pressured to accomplish and take a look at to advance their careers, all whilst coping with the in-house drama and ever-changing relationships which are sure to spark within the environment.

Fans of the franchise recognized how briefly bonds can shape and wreck—all of us noticed Dean Unglert on Bachelor In Paradise, proper? While the trail that the romances on Listen To Your Heart take is unpredictable, there are two, robust {couples} we all know who’re status on the finish, in step with Reality Steve.

The first is Bri (28) and Chris (30). Bri is a pop singer, who falls head over heels for Chris, a Soul singer. The pair are anticipated to make it all of the technique to the tip, in step with Reality Steve, and may also be the primary couple to mention “I love you” at the display.

From early spoilers, there is no quick drama to expect between Bri and Chris, however anything else can occur in the case of The Bachelor. There’s any other predicted couple that may host extra drama if Bachelor Nation has anything else to mention about it.

“Jamie is the sweet and fun-loving girl next door who knows her way around a six-string guitar,” in step with her Bachelor bio. The 21-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee is a pop/nation performer. She’s anticipated to spark a powerful reference to Trevor, a 29-year-old pop/nation singer from Encino, California. But Bachelor fanatics are already fearful about Jamie.

Trevor has been observed on fact TV prior to. Apparently, he was once an American Idol contestant with an ungainly storyline. Reality Steve reminded fanatics that Trevor was once the topic of a flirtation with Katy Perry, even supposing he had a female friend on the time.

It turns out fanatics, and the spoiler blogger already is aware of a little bit about Trevor’s non-public lifestyles. He’s been referred to as a “playboy,” and TikToks of him with any other woman (now not Jamie) have already surfaced. Of path, his dating with Jamie is prone to keep beneath wraps till Listen To Your Heart ends, however that hasn’t stopped fanatics from wondering of Trevor’s romantic recognition will finish with Jamie heartbroken.

No subject what occurs, it is predicted that Jamie and Trevor will likely be a a success musical duo who makes it to the tip of the collection.