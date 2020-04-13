Listen To Your Heart’ And Gets To Go On Tour

The Bachelor franchise is not any stranger to singles short of to additional their leisure careers at the platform. Now, there is a entire derivative devoted to precisely that. Move over, Jed Wyatt, there is a new staff of singer/songwriters in a position to satisfy America, and maximum of them have a greater recognition.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart will debut a wholly new idea on Monday night time. Everyone at the exhibit is unmarried, and a singer. Each week, the singles will couple as much as carry out and ultimately, there shall be one profitable couple. We already know who this is, because of Reality Steve.

Spoilers exhibit one couple, who it appears does fall in love, taking the profitable identify. Their names are Chris and Bri, and Reality Steve printed some information about their courting on Twitter in February.

After deliberation, judges made up our minds Chris and Bri have been the winners. They received the chance to write down and report some unique tune and make a minimum of one tune video. They may also be occurring excursion as soon as the finale airs.

— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 13, 2020

In addition to being the winners of the season, Chris and Bri have been additionally the primary couple to inform each and every different “I love you” in step with the spoiler blogger. All of this came about round February 12, when the finale episode used to be filmed on the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

So who’re Bri and Chris?

According to the Bachelor forged bios, Bri is a 28-year-old pop singer from Provo, Utah. Her bio calls her a “stunning and sweet soul” along with revealing that Bri used to be engaged up to now. It additionally states that she’s a Later Day Saints follower.

The complete forged of “The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart.”

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Chris is a 30-year-old Soul musician from Los Angeles, California. A a laugh truth explains Chris labored for UNICEF and went on international challenge journeys to present again.

Though the pair sound authentic, there may be one contestant at the exhibit who already has a foul recognition. Trevor, who seemed on American Idol up to now, has been slammed by way of Reality Steve and his fans for an obvious “playboy” recognition. Despite this, he is any individual who leads to a courting by way of the top of the exhibit. Before the season even aired, enthusiasts started issuing warnings to his on-show romance, Jamie, about his historical past.

A trailer for Listen To Your Heart turns out other than any former Bachelor displays. In comparability to Bachelor In Paradise, which permits former contestants to mingle and fall in love at a luxurious lodge in Mexico, Listen To Your Heart is competition-based. It additionally seems to be fueled by way of drama, previous the preventing goals to turn out to be well-known musicians.