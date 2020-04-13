Lifting coronavirus lockdown too early risks ‘deadly resurgence’, WHO chief warns







THE World Health Organisation has warned coronavirus may just come again as fatal as sooner than if world lockdowns are lifted too early.

WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned “lifting restrictions could lead to a deadly resurgence”.

Speaking at a digital press convention, Dr Tedros mentioned: “I do know that some international locations are already making plans the transition out of stay-at-home restrictions. WHO desires to look restrictions lifted up to someone.

“At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly.”

The well being chief added there have been a “welcome slowing” within the virus’s unfold throughout Europe – like in Spain, France and Italy – however pointed to a being concerned acceleration throughout Africa.

Only two of the 54 international locations around the continent have reported no circumstances of the killer virus.

Dr Tedros additionally pointed to a “concerning” fee of an infection throughout well being employees.

He mentioned: “In some countries reports of up to 10% of health workers being infected, this is an alarming trend.”

The UK’s lockdown, initiated on Monday, March 23 is because of be reviewed lately.

The WHO chief’s caution comes as one knowledgeable, Professor Karol Sikora says he believes the rustic is “going through the plateau” of the disaster, that means the federal government can get started making plans the rustic’s go back to normality from April 27.

Speaking as a part of a panel of professionals lately on Good Morning Britain, Professor Sikora mentioned: “We’ve were given to take into consideration the best way to get Britain, and all international locations, again to paintings.

“Four European countries are going back to work tomorrow, and Austria’s leading the way by opening Kindergartens and schools.”

He mentioned that the United Kingdom will have to begin to see a lower within the collection of Covid-19 deaths and medical institution administrations.

UK deaths lately reached some other grim milestone of greater than 11,000 after 717 extra other folks misplaced their lives.

Positive circumstances have additionally risen to 88,621 – up from 84,279 infections the previous day as Britain enters its fourth week of lockdown.









