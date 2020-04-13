Indian cop’s hand hacked off enforcing lockdown as racist mobs attack Muslims





A COP’s hand has been hacked off with a sword in an try to put into effect lockdown measures in India as the rustic sees a wave of assaults on Muslims who blame minority for spreading coronavirus.

The officer used to be making an attempt to put into effect a roadblock out of doors a vegetable marketplace in Patiala, Punjab, when he used to be attacked by way of seven males.

Harjit Singh, an assistant sub inspector with the Punjab Police, requested the boys for trip passes, when one guy brandished his sword and sliced off Singh’s left hand.

Another injured officer had sword wounds to his again, CNN studies.

The team, who allegedly belonged to the minority Nihang Sikh warrior sect, had been arrested and taken into custody.

Captain Amarinder Singh of the Punjab Police tweeted: “Police Party on Naka responsibility used to be attacked nowadays by which one ASI’s hand used to be minimize off and 6 had been injured.

“Police cornered the culprits and have taken them into custody.”

Singh and 6 fellow officials had been rushed to clinic for a couple of accidents.

After just about 8 hours of “painstaking” surgical operation, medical doctors controlled to reattach Singh’s severed limb to his left wrist.

‘CORONA WARRIOR’

Director General of Punjab Police Dinkar Gupta mentioned the surgical operation used to be a success and praised the “brave corona warrior” cop.

He tweeted: “Just spoke with the lead Plastic surgeon who did the a success surgical operation to sew again the hand of our courageous corona warrior ASI Harjeet Singh.

“Also spoke with Harjeet who is in high spirits. We still have to wait & watch for the next 5 days.”

Punjab leader minister Amarinder Singh additionally mentioned: “I’m satisfied to proportion {that a} 7 and a part hour lengthy surgical operation has been effectively finished in PGI to fix the severed wrist of ASI Harjeet Singh.

“I thank the entire team of doctors and support staff for their painstaking effort. Wishing ASI Harjeet Singh a speedy recovery.”

India is recently beneath a national lockdown, successfully quarantining its 1.3billion electorate.

The 21-day shutdown is because of finish on Tuesday night time, April 14, however it’s anticipated to be prolonged by way of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But nonetheless the rustic’s collection of instances continues to climb, with a complete 9,240 infections and 331 deaths, as reported by way of Johns Hopkins University.

RACIST ATTACKS

India’s minority Muslim inhabitants has noticed an building up in racist assaults and unfounded accusations of spreading the coronavirus.

The nation’s well being ministry fuelled the wrong accusations by way of pronouncing an Islamic seminary used to be in charge for the virus, which sparked a wave of violence.

A wave of racially motivated assaults has been reported the world over for the reason that outbreak started.

Omar Sattar, a 33-year-old Muslim firefighter, used to be responding to a choice in Brooklyn on March 18 when he used to be approached by way of 3 Hasidic Jewish teenagers who “taunted him and asked him if he was afraid of the coronavirus.”

There also are studies of younger Muslim males turning in meals being bludgeoned with cricket bats.

