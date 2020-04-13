How Fortune 500 companies are utilizing their resources and expertise during the coronavirus pandemic





As the coronavirus pandemic has unfold globally and now necessarily close down the U.S. financial system, dozens of companies have donated billions of greenbacks jointly to battle the disaster.

Morgan Stanley has made a $10 million money dedication to toughen reduction efforts. Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey is donating $1 billion of his Square inventory to fund coronavirus reduction efforts round the global. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is giving $100 million to toughen native meals banks going through shortages amid the COVID-19 outbreak. And there are quite a few others.

While those philanthropic efforts will have to now not be discounted, this checklist isn’t about cash.

Instead, Fortune is specializing in how companies are the usage of their products and services, infrastructure, merchandise, apparatus, and expertise to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and assist their staff and shoppers get via this disaster.

Companies in this checklist are Fortune 500 companies who are doing no less than one in all the following:

Donating private protecting apparatus (PPE) or different vital provides, whether or not that may be a masks, airplane, or transportable mobile tower

Donating infrastructure, expertise, logistics, transportation, production apparatus, or house

Converting manufacturing strains and/or production further vital provides

Conducting scientific analysis

Sharing information and era

Taking measures to stay employees hired, paid, and insured

Helping shoppers get the merchandise and monetary help they want

Doing one thing past its peculiar workflow and what’s vital for corporate survival

From changing passenger jets to shipment carriers for handing over much-needed provides to the entrance strains to linking on a regular basis electorate with scientists to crowdsource remedy chances, this is how Fortune 500 companies are the usage of their non-monetary belongings for excellent during the coronavirus pandemic.

3M

3M has doubled its international output of N95 respirators to at least one.1 billion according to yr—100 million per 30 days. The corporate is making plans to double output once more to two billion globally inside of the subsequent 12 months.

In the U.S., 3M says it expects to be generating N95 respirators at a charge of 50 million per 30 days in June, a 40% building up from present ranges.

3M could also be partnering with Ford to extend manufacturing of its powered air purifying respirators (PAPRs).

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott introduced its ID NOW COVID-19 take a look at that may locate the coronavirus in as low as 5 mins and may also be deployed on a conveyable software the place trying out is wanted maximum. The corporate expects to extend production to ship 50,000 exams according to day. Along with its authentic coronavirus take a look at, Abbott expects to provide about Five million exams per 30 days.

AbbVie

AbbVie is operating with European fitness government and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to toughen scientific research and analysis.

AECOM

AECOM is offering the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in New York with design and development control products and services to transform a school facility on Long Island into a short lived clinical facility with greater than 1,000 beds.

The corporate has additionally introduced a public interactive, web-based software that purchasers can use to host digital occasions and to turn session fabrics.

Aflac

Aflac is providing monetary help to shoppers suffering from the coronavirus.

The corporate has additionally prolonged paid depart for workers with signs in step with the coronavirus and will waive co-pays for workers and dependents, together with as much as 30 further days of paid depart. It can even duvet the value of coronavirus trying out and waive any co-pays for telemedicine products and services.

Albertsons

Albertsons has waived prescription shipping charges and put aside devoted buying groceries hours for senior electorate and different at-risk populations.

The corporate could also be giving hourly employees a short lived $2-per-hour elevate on most sensible of extra time, in addition to partnering with primary companies to provide part-time jobs to their furloughed staff.

Allstate

Allstate will routinely duvet those that use their private automobiles to ship meals, drugs, and different items for a business goal during the coronavirus emergency length.

The corporate additionally introduced it could refund greater than $600 million in insurance coverage premiums, or as much as 15% of what its shoppers pay in April and May.

Customers too can request a unique fee plan that permits auto, assets, and powersports insurance coverage bills to be behind schedule for 2 billing cycles with out penalty.

Alphabet

More than 1,000 volunteers from throughout Alphabet are running on coronavirus screening and trying out efforts.

Alphabet’s Google is partnering with Apple on coronavirus touch tracing era as a device to assist include its unfold. Google additionally has a seek engine effects web page devoted to coronavirus resources and is rolling out new options to floor digital healthcare choices in searches.

The corporate web hosting a repository of public datasets, which are unfastened to get right of entry to, to assist the ones running to battle the coronavirus.

Members of the corporate’s prolonged body of workers will obtain their standard pay, in spite of decreased hours or if they may be able to’t come into paintings.

Altria Group

Altria has dedicated to pay production staff their common base wages during a short lived two-week suspension of sure plant operations.

Amazon

Amazon is lending computing resources to the COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium, in addition to information and insights to the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition.

Amazon Devices partnered with the World Health Organization’s #PlayApartTogether marketing campaign to percentage messages by way of its app retailer to inspire social distancing and hand washing.

The corporate has additionally expanded get right of entry to to unfastened virtual books and SiriusXM channels streaming on Alexa via May 15, collaborated with Gourmondo to distribute 73,000 foods to aged and medically prone citizens in the Seattle space, and donated greater than 250,000 vital pieces to sufferers in the space.

Amazon Lex is powering good hub era for Electronic Caregiver to help healthcare suppliers in the detection and remedy of the coronavirus.

Amazon U.Ok., in conjunction with Royal Mail, is handing over take a look at kits to vital employees, Amazon Future Engineer is providing unfastened, on-line studying alternatives, and Amazon Web Services is operating with Conduent to empower companies to higher observe the coronavirus’s unfold.

All Amazon staff identified with COVID-19 or positioned into quarantine will obtain as much as two weeks of pay, and qualifying staff will obtain an additional $2 for each and every hour labored via April.

American Airlines Group

American Airlines is utilizing its lately grounded passenger plane to move clinical provides, mail for lively U.S. army, telecommunications apparatus and electronics that can toughen other folks running from domestic, and e-commerce applications between the United States and Europe.

American Airlines has additionally prolonged its be offering to waive replace charges for purchasers who acquire shuttle via April 30.

American Express

American Express is waiving bank card curiosity and overdue charges for purchasers impacted through the coronavirus.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen has larger stock on pieces associated with coronavirus remedy and supportive care, like IV fluids, generic injectables, and connected merchandise for acute care suppliers, in addition to crucial drugs in different categories.

Amgen

Amgen is lending its genetics, immunology, antibody engineering, and production functions to a partnership with Adaptive Biotechnologies to find and grow healing antibodies from recovered coronavirus sufferers.

Amgen has dedicated to paying staff and offering the ones running from domestic a per thirty days stipend for broadband web get right of entry to. The corporate has additionally introduced a digital fitness and wellness program and for workers and is giving them get right of entry to to telemedicine visits for all diseases with out a deductibles or co-insurance.

Anthem

Anthem will duvet all prices of coronavirus trying out, in addition to COVID-19 remedy from in-network docs, hospitals, and health-care pros via May 31.

Customers can even pay not anything for telehealth visits with docs in their plans via June 14, and Anthem is stress-free early prescription fill up limits for individuals who want to obtain a 30-day provide of maximum repairs medicines, the place permissible.

Apple

Apple has partnered with the CDC to release a coronavirus screening app and site, and could also be partnering with Google on coronavirus touch tracing era as a device to assist include its unfold.

All hourly employees will proceed to obtain their common pay, in spite of closures. Apple has additionally expanded depart insurance policies for the ones coping with private or circle of relatives connected fitness problems from coronavirus.

AT&T

AT&T is deploying transportable belongings, together with a mobile tower on wheels to toughen the Naval Ship Mercy in Los Angeles.

The corporate is including community capability and offering FirstNet-ready units to toughen quarantine zones, airports, and different public protection facilities. Public protection companies on FirstNet have get right of entry to to 76 deployable mobile websites at no further price.

AT&T is maintaining its public Wi-Fi hotspots open to everybody, whilst all AT&T domestic and wi-fi web shoppers can use limitless information.

AT&T could also be waiving overdue fee charges and overage fees for purchasers impacted through the coronavirus.

Bank of America

Bank of America is providing bank card, domestic, and small industry mortgage fee deferrals for purchasers suffering financially on account of the coronavirus.

Bank of America used to be additionally the first large financial institution to just accept SBA Paycheck Protection Program mortgage packages.

Bank of New York Mellon

BNY Mellon has supplied 600 iPads to the NYC Health + Hospitals device to permit coronavirus sufferers to hook up with family members whilst in isolation. It has additionally supplied PPE, clinical apparatus, foods, safe haven, transportation, sanitation pieces, and tutorial provides.

Best Buy

Best Buy is giving all hourly staff who volunteer to paintings a short lived pay building up. Additionally, somebody uncovered to a showed case of coronavirus, feeling ill, or who must care for a kid will probably be paid to stick domestic.

Boeing

Boeing has donated tens of 1000’s of mask, gloves, and different apparatus to hospitals in want, and will start the usage of 3D printing at a number of amenities to fabricate face shields. The corporate’s preliminary manufacturing function is to provide 1000’s of face shields a week adopted through next manufacturing will increase.

Boeing has additionally presented the use of its shipment provider Dreamlifter to assist delivery vital provides to healthcare pros.

Eligible staff can take voluntary buyouts.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb expanded its toughen methods to present unfastened drugs to eligible unemployed sufferers in the U.S. who’ve misplaced their medical health insurance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The corporate has donated PPE and different apparatus, in addition to expertise to assist native communities round the global.

It could also be running with researchers to boost up treatments for the coronavirus, and has known roughly 1,000 compounds in its discovery library that it’s making to be had to collaborators to display for possible remedies.

Capital One Financial

Capital One is offering monetary help to shoppers going through monetary difficulties because of the coronavirus.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is exploring the right way to retrofit and upload apparatus to manufacturing strains with the intention to building up manufacturing of PPE.

The corporate additionally partnered with Quidel Corporation to distribute its newly licensed SARS CoV-2 assay, which can give qualified labs the skill to check for the coronavirus.

Cardinal Health could also be running with provider companions to check selection swabs as a possible back-up specimen assortment possibility for the standard swabs.

CarMax

CarMax Auto Finance is providing monetary help, together with fee extensions and waiving all overdue charges via April 30.

Caterpillar

The Caterpillar Foundation is partnering with organizations to offer resources to hospitals, clinical workforce, and sufferers, in addition to enabling on-line STEM and coding training for adolescence impacted through faculty closures.

Cat Financial could also be aiding shoppers who are suffering making bills during this time.

Centene

Centene is waiving value sharing for coronavirus exams and remedies, in addition to products and services delivered by way of telehealth.

The corporate could also be casting off prior authorization necessities, prescription fill up limits, and stress-free restrictions on domestic or mail shipping of pharmaceuticals.

CenturyLink

CenturyLink is tracking utilization throughout its community with the intention to briefly upload capability, alter paths, and be certain site visitors flows easily for all shoppers.

For the subsequent 60 days, the corporate has dedicated to waive overdue charges and now not terminate a residential or small industry buyer’s provider because of monetary instances related to the coronavirus.

It could also be postponing information utilization limits for shopper shoppers.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications has opened its WiFi hotspots for public use for 60 days and wont terminate provider for Spectrum Internet, TV, or Voice.

Residential or small industry shoppers going through monetary issue because of the coronavirus are additionally eligible for monetary help.

Cigna

Cigna is waiving out-of-pocket prices for coronavirus trying out and visits with in-network suppliers, digital care visits, and non-coronavirus-related visits via May 31.

Cigna could also be deploying information and era to coordinate care with docs and hospitals, waiving prior authorizations to hurry the transfer of non-coronavirus health facility sufferers to selection care places, and utilizing its personal docs, nurses, and care managers to open new pathways to care, together with a 24-hour toll-free helpline (1-866-912-1687) to attach other folks without delay with certified clinicians.

Cisco Systems

Cisco donated $210 million value of goods and products and services to native and world healthcare, training, and govt teams, together with the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. This comprises unfastened video conferencing, safety merchandise, and coaching to toughen far flung employees throughout the globe.

Citigroup

Citigroup is providing waivers of per thirty days provider charges and consequences for early CD withdrawal, in addition to assortment forbearance methods and a spread of hardship methods for loan shoppers.

Comcast

Comcast has opened its Xfinity WiFi community at no cost nationally. The corporate could also be providing unfastened limitless information, no disconnects or overdue charges, behind schedule bills, and low-income households will obtain 60 days of complimentary Internet Essentials provider.

Comcast additionally created new tutorial collections for all grade ranges in partnership with Common Sense Media that may be accessed through pronouncing “education” into your X1 or Flex voice far flung.

Costco

Costco has applied particular running hours for individuals ages 60 and older, limits on the acquire of sure pieces, and go back restrictions.

Cummins

Cummins is the usage of pre-existing filter out era in partnership with DuPont to fabricate N95 respirator mask.

The corporate additionally targets to offer open-source directions that different healthcare methods can use to create their personal respirator mask.

Cummins staff have despatched 500,000 protecting mask to their co-workers in China.

CVS Health

CVS Health has waived co-pays for all diagnostic trying out associated with the coronavirus for business, Medicare, and Medicaid individuals. CVS Pharmacy could also be waiving fees for domestic shipping of prescription medicines. For 90 days, CVS is providing zero-dollar co-pay telemedicine visits for any reason why.

CVS could also be volunteering the use of its parking loads for drive-thru coronavirus trying out.

Danaher

Several of Danaher’s running companies are without delay eager about the battle to diagnose and discover a remedy for the coronavirus: IDT is operating to offer primers and probes designed to locate the virus, and Cepheid is operating to grow a molecular diagnostics take a look at to make use of on its GeneExpert instrumentation to diagnose coronavirus.

Deere

John Deere has donated protecting eyewear to docs and nurses on the frontlines. All John Deere shops in Montana are partnering to develop into assortment issues for N95 mask.

Dell Technologies

Dell is handing over an IT infrastructure donation to the Hubei Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China to permit it to reply to the epidemic scenario extra successfully.

The corporate additionally supplied the Translational Genomics Research Institute with get right of entry to to its Zenith Supercomputer to assist determine which lines of coronavirus are circulating greater than others, what could be inflicting focal outbreaks, and how briskly the genome is mutating and converting. This COVID-19 sequencing program may tell biomedical researchers in search of new remedies and vaccines.

Dell’s Folding@domestic could also be crowdsourcing efforts to simulate the dynamics of proteins eager about the coronavirus. Each simulation an individual runs on their personal PC will increase the possibilities of discovering imaginable ‘druggable sites’ on the proteins, which can result in remedy choices for the illness.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Flight Products is taking part with the Global Center for Medical Innovation to fabricate face shields in its amenities to give protection to health facility employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Delta could also be extending the skill to rebook coronavirus-impacted shuttle for as much as two years and waiving flight-change charges.

The airline has blocked the center seats in all of its cabins and decreased the collection of shoppers on every flight to care for social distancing.

Dollar General

Dollar General is giving all clinical group of workers, guardsmen, and first responders 10% off storewide during the coronavirus pandemic.

The corporate could also be giving an estimated $35 million in worker bonuses and dedicating the first hour of buying groceries on a daily basis to senior shoppers.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree is paying eligible hourly staff a $2 according to hour top rate for at least six weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy is quickly postponing disconnections for nonpayment and waiving overdue fee charges. The corporate could also be providing extensions and deferred fee preparations.

For staff, Duke is offering 5 further private days off to people who enjoy a disruption in dependent care. It can even supply a $1,500 stipend to lend a hand with unplanned bills, in addition to be offering different monetary help.

DuPont

DuPont is expediting manufacturing of its hazmat fits through running 24/7.

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is providing shoppers monetary help and has offered the Lilly Insulin Value Program, permitting somebody, even the ones with out insurance coverage, to fill their per thirty days prescription of Lilly Insulin for $35.

The corporate could also be carrying out coronavirus-related analysis research and has applied drive-thru coronavirus trying out. Lilly has deployed its clinical pros to workforce unfastened drive-thru trying out at its company headquarters in Indianapolis to serve lively frontline employees and responders. It could also be supporting the Indiana State Department of Health via the laboratory trying out of samples acquired in hospitals.

Eli Lilly is providing shoppers monetary help and has offered the Lilly Insulin Value Program, permitting somebody, even the ones with out insurance coverage, to fill their per thirty days prescription of Lilly Insulin for $35.

It has additionally dedicated expertise and belongings to battle the pandemic via a existence sciences collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and is partnering with AbCellera to co-develop, manufacture and distribute antibody merchandise for the remedy and prevention of the coronavirus.

Exelon

All Exelon utilities and Constellation have suspended provider disconnections and are waiving new overdue bills till no less than May 1.

Facebook

Facebook is sharing aggregated and anonymized mobility information and excessive answer inhabitants density maps with researchers at Harvard University’s School of Public Health and National Tsing Hua University in Taiwan to assist tell their forecasting fashions for the unfold of the virus as a part of its broader Data for Good program.

Facebook could also be letting customers purchase virtual present playing cards for native companies and permitting industry homeowners to create fundraisers.

Community Help in the COVID-19 Information Center on Facebook has began to roll out as a spot for other folks to request or be offering assist to neighbors, similar to volunteering to ship groceries or donating to a neighborhood meals pantry.

Facebook additionally quickly banned ads for clinical face mask.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated the corporate will roll out a brand new segment on its information feed for coronavirus knowledge from depended on resources and will higher police posts with incorrect information about the virus.

Fannie Mae

Homeowners impacted through the pandemic are eligible for a loan forbearance plan to cut back or droop their loan bills for as much as 12 months.

FedEx

FedEx has supplied shipping of private protecting apparatus and vital provides to organizations round the global, handing over tens of millions of items to China in January, and has supplied a large number of organizations with in-kind delivery products and services and logistical expertise.

FedEx supplied delivery for Direct Relief to ship 250,000 N95 mask and different PPE to network fitness facilities and unfastened clinics throughout the U.S.

The corporate additionally designed pick-up and shipping operations to transport greater than 20,000 coronavirus take a look at samples from 50 take a look at websites in a dozen states to labs for research and is a spouse in the cargo of non-infectious human donor serum samples necessary for antibody isolation.

Ford Motor

Ford is offering its production functions to briefly scale manufacturing of ventilators in collaboration with GE Healthcare. Ford expects to provide 50,000 ventilators inside of 100 days, with the skill to provide 30,000 a month thereafter, as necessary.

Ford is operating with 3M to fabricate at scale Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPRs). Ford, in cooperation with United Auto Workers, will compile greater than 100,000 plastic face shields a week.

Ford additionally will leverage its in-house 3D printing capacity to provide disposable respirators for healthcare employees.

Ford Credit is providing shoppers who purchase new automobiles the solution to lengthen their first fee for 90 days and will talk about finance choices with present shoppers for behind schedule bills or modified due dates.

Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac is offering loan forbearance for as much as 12 months, waiving tests of consequences and overdue charges, and halting all foreclosures gross sales and evictions of debtors dwelling in Freddie Mac-owned houses till no less than May 17, 2020.

Freddie Mac could also be postponing reporting to credit score bureaus of delinquency associated with forbearance and providing mortgage amendment choices that decrease bills or stay bills the identical after the forbearance length.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics has donated greater than 21,000 items of PPE, together with mask, boot covers, and face mask.

The corporate could also be extending advantages to staff suffering from the coronavirus, together with excused depart for coronavirus-related absences.

General Electric

GE Appliances donated 2,500 N95 mask to the University of Louisville Health, in addition to 1000’s of home equipment to healthcare employees, firefighters, paramedics, and cops.

GE could also be partnering with Ford and General Motors to provide a “simplified” ventilator design that doesn’t want electrical energy.

General Motors

General Motors will manufacture 10,000 vital care ventilators and as much as 1.Five million Level 1 face mask per thirty days.

The corporate is providing interest-free APR financing for 84 months for certified patrons on greater than 40 automobiles, choices for purchasers suffering financially, OnStar Crisis Assist products and services, and complimentary in-vehicle information for all automobile homeowners for a restricted time.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead is operating with international fitness organizations to determine further expanded get right of entry to methods for remdesivir, its investigational drugs for COVID-19. Clinical trials are underway to decide the protection and efficacy of the drug.

While anticipating information from scientific trials, Gilead has ramped up manufacturing and repurposed a few of its amenities in the effort. It is supplying the entirety of its present provide of the drug—1.Five million doses—without charge.

The corporate is development a consortium of pharmaceutical and chemical producers with the function of manufacturing greater than 500,000 remedy lessons through October and greater than 1 million through the finish of the yr.

Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs has created a useful resource middle to toughen small companies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford created a COVID-19 Personal Auto Payback Plan, giving auto insurance coverage shoppers a 15% credit score on their April and May premiums. The corporate can even be offering monetary help, together with waiving late-payment charges and cancellations for non-payment till May 31.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare has instituted a unique pandemic pay program for decreased employees who can’t be redeployed that continues paying 70% of base pay for as much as seven weeks.

To assist stay employees hired, the senior management staff will take a 30% minimize in pay till the pandemic passes, and HCA’s CEO will donate 100% of his pay in April and May to the HCA Hope Fund, which is helping staff suffering financially.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HPE Is providing a brand new fee reduction program that shall we shoppers achieve new era and defer greater than 90% of the value till 2021.

Team individuals had been volunteering nearly to toughen New York State’s COVID-19 Tech SWAT Team, mentoring scholars, mapping information for first responders, and offering psychological fitness toughen.

The corporate could also be donating tens of millions value of safe connectivity kits to pop-up clinics, trying out websites, and brief health facility amenities round the global.

HPE Aruba created the Airheads Volunteer Corps so community engineers can lend a hand to construct out community infrastructures for clinical amenities. It could also be donating User Experience Insight era to California hospitals.

HPE is operating with Curated Pathways to Innovation to lend a hand colleges with distance studying.

The corporate’s AI professionals are supporting the COVID-19 Open Research Dataset and are anticipating to grow gear to mine information throughout 1000’s of scholarly articles associated with the coronavirus.

HPE could also be offering supercomputing instrument and packages expertise to the White House’s COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium and put in WiFi on Italy’s’ Grandi Navi Veloci ferry-turned-hospital.

Home Depot

In addition to donating tens of millions of greenbacks in PPE, Home Depot has additionally frozen pricing national throughout product classes in excessive call for because of the coronavirus, and has stopped promoting N95 mask in shops and on HomeDepot.com so they may be able to be redirected to hospitals, healthcare suppliers, and first responders.

All hourly full-time buddies of Home Depot gained an extra 80 hours of paid break day, and part-time hourly buddies gained an extra 40 hours of paid break day. Associates 65 years of age or older or decided to be at upper menace through the CDC gained some other 80 hours of paid break day for full-time buddies and some other 40 hours for part-time buddies.

If buddies are identified with COVID-19, Home Depot will give paid break day till they are launched through a health care provider to go back to paintings, in addition to 14 days of paid break day for any affiliate required to quarantine.

Home Depot additionally applied a short lived bonus program—hourly buddies who paintings greater than 35 hours a week will obtain an extra $100 a week, whilst hourly buddies who paintings 16 to 35 hours a week will obtain an extra $50 a week via April 19. Employees who paintings extra time are receiving double pay.

Honeywell International

Honeywell has doubled its manufacturing of N95 mask and intends to extend its capability fivefold inside of the subsequent 90 days. The company could also be beginning some other plant in Arizona and will rent 500 staff.

In addition, Honeywell pledged to donate tens of millions value of kit to toughen hospitals in Wuhan, China. The donation comprises air and water purification methods, extensive care unit air control answers, and scanning and cellular printing apparatus. As a part of the donation, Honeywell can even supply youngsters’s protection mask to Wuhan colleges.

HP

HP is taking part with companions round the global to extend manufacturing of face mask, face shields, masks adjusters, nasal swabs, hands-free door openers, and respirator portions. More than 1,000 3D-printed portions have already been dropped at native hospitals.

HP has evolved an investigational 3D-printed nasopharyngeal take a look at swab, designed to be used in COVID-19 trying out, which is present process scientific trying out with the function of mass generating the swabs with HP’s industrial-grade Jet Fusion 3D printers.

HP could also be extending all shopper product warranties expiring between March 1 and April 30 routinely for 30 days and giving shoppers a unfastened 90-day trial of the ZCentral Remote Boost 2020 instrument.

Humana

Humana is waiving out-of-pocket prices for telehealth to assist cut back the menace of publicity to the coronavirus, increasing protection and advantages, and offering early prescription refills. Members who take a look at certain for COVID-19 is not going to want to search preauthorization to start out remedy right away.

IBM

IBM is sharing resources like supercomputing energy, virus monitoring, and an AI assistant to reply to electorate’ questions.

IBM and its subsidiary, The Weather Channel, have created an internet map that tracks the unfold of U.S. coronavirus circumstances.

In partnership with The White House and the U.S. Department of Energy, IBM has created a consortium to carry in combination the best possible supercomputers in the global.

Intel

In addition to a donation of one million gloves, mask, and different apparatus to healthcare employees, Intel is continuous to pay its hourly employees and the ones hired through its provider companions in complete, without reference to provider adjustments.

Intel can even reimburse as much as 15 days of care products and services for workers who want backup childcare or elder care in sure circumstances.

Intel and Lenovo have additionally teamed up with Beijing-based BGI Genomics to boost up the research of genomic traits of the coronavirus.

Jabil

Jabil helps shoppers briefly scale manufacturing for clinical and surgical units, diagnostic apparatus and consumables, and pharmaceutical shipping methods.

The corporate could also be running with more than one governments to transform its production capability to merchandise deemed vital or crucial.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is operating on generating a coronavirus vaccine and says it may probably make 300 million vaccines yearly. The corporate has dedicated to offer 1 billion vaccines international.

The Johnson & Johnson Center for Health Worker Innovation could also be becoming a member of #FirstRespondersFirst, an initiative created to toughen and maintain the fitness and well-being of frontline employees amid the pandemic.

The corporate has additionally dedicated expertise and belongings to battle the pandemic via a existence sciences collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is providing loan and automotive fee help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The corporate could also be giving financial institution tellers and different “front-line employees” a one-time bonus of as much as $1,000 and giving all staff as much as 5 additional paid depart days.

Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark has enhanced its paid depart insurance policies for workers and speeded up manufacturing on in-demand merchandise like bathroom paper. The corporate additionally introduced its #ShareASquare marketing campaign to inspire shoppers to percentage bathroom paper, as an alternative of stockpiling it.

The corporate has donated tens of millions of its merchandise round the global, together with 1 million rolls of Cottonelle to the United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, Five million diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network, and 1 million U through Kotex merchandise to the Alliance for Period Supplies.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s shoppers can now store on-line and get their pieces inside of two hours via restricted touch curbside pick-up. The retailer could also be extending its 180-day go back coverage to incorporate the first 30 days after its shops reopen.

Kohl’s Rewards and Yes2You Rewards issued in March had been prolonged via April 30. Kohl’s can even talk about monetary help choices with shoppers in want.

Kohl’s gave all retailer buddies two calendar weeks of pay after last its shops national.

Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz is donating tens of millions value of goods, together with Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Heinz Gravy, Planters Nut Mixes, DEVOUR frozen foods, and a variety of different pieces, which will probably be supplied to Feeding America member meals banks.

The corporate has additionally partnered with Babytree in China to donate greater than 4,000 packing containers of Heinz toddler meals to households in want via the Shanghai Fosun Foundation.

In the U.Ok., Kraft Heinz is partnering with Magic Breakfast to ship 12 million unfastened breakfasts for college youngsters in want.

And in Canada, the corporate is donating to Food Banks Canada, beginning with greater than 100,000 packing containers of KD/Kraft Dinner.

Lear

Lear added capability at its AccuMED manufacturing facility to provide protecting mask and has donated mask to the Detroit Medical Center and the City of Detroit to be used through police and hearth departments.

Lear had designed a facemask in keeping with the scarcity of PPE in China and has since expanded to seven manufacturing strains to provide about 25,000 devices according to day. It could also be shifting to begin manufacturing at vegetation in Mexico and Europe to fabricate protecting mask.

Once absolutely operational, Lear could have the international capability to provide 125,000 mask according to day.

One of its amenities is lately designing and growing complete face defend visors for manufacturing.

Lear could also be making to be had to all organizations its Safe Work Playbook, a newly created interactive information providing probably useful practices in keeping with the coronavirus.

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group

For auto and domestic insurance coverage shoppers who are negatively impacted through the coronavirus, Liberty Mutual is extending fee dates and waiving charges.

The corporate stated it could refund roughly $250 million to auto-insurance shoppers, or 15% of their premiums for 2 months.

Liberty Mutual could also be making 100 boxed lunches an afternoon for adolescence experiencing homelessness in Boston.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is lending its engineering and technical functions to federal, state, and native officers.

The corporate is donating the use of its company plane and automobile fleet for coronavirus-relief logistical toughen and clinical provide shipping and the use of its amenities for crisis-related actions, together with vital clinical provide garage, distribution, and coronavirus trying out.

Lockheed has donated PPE to native hospitals and has initiated the manufacturing of face shields, whilst offering engineering toughen to projects to boost up manufacturing.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s has evolved an app to enforce a brand new buyer prohibit protocol on merchandise, and they corporate stopped promoting all N95 clinical mask so that they might be donated to hospitals, in conjunction with its different PPE donations.

Lowe’s applied a short lived $2-per-hour salary building up for all full-time, part-time, and seasonal hourly buddies for the month of April. The corporate additionally paid $80 million in particular bills to hourly buddies on March 31—$300 for full-time buddies and $150 for part-time and seasonal buddies.

Lowe’s is providing 14 days of emergency paid depart for all buddies who want it, prolonged emergency paid depart as much as a complete of 4 weeks for the ones at the next menace for serious sickness from the coronavirus, providing a longer telemedicine get advantages via Teladoc to all buddies and their households, and stocking meals pantries in shops for workers.

Macy’s

Macy’s has prolonged its go back coverage through 60 days and is giving shoppers time beyond regulation to buy with Star Money. Rewards that expired on March 1 will probably be redeemable till no less than June 1.

Marriott International

Through June 30, Marriott is letting visitors with each new and present reservations make complete adjustments or cancellations as much as 24 hours previous to their arrival.

Marriott is making a gift of tens of millions value of lodge remains for healthcare pros in the U.S. via its Rooms for Responders initiative. It additionally introduced the Community Caregiver Program, which supplies considerably discounted charges for first responders and healthcare pros who wish to guide rooms at lodges in shut proximity to the hospitals the place they are running.

Many of the corporate’s houses have made donations to disaster reduction efforts, together with unused produce and meals merchandise, mask, gloves, sanitizers, and cleansing merchandise.

For Bonvoy individuals, Marriott is giving standing extensions via February 2022, and the expiration of issues will probably be paused till February 2021. Members too can donate their issues to reduction organizations.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is making plans to donate 400,000 KF94 mask to the State of Illinois emergency operation middle for the ones on the entrance strains of the pandemic. It additionally donated 750,000 N95 mask to the City of Chicago and 250,000 to the state of Illinois.

McDonald’s donated tens of millions value of meals to toughen native communities during the coronavirus pandemic. U.Ok. and Irish franchisees have donated gloves, aprons, and cleansing merchandise to native charities and care houses. They additionally partnered with Food Drop to create 230 network hubs to distribute meals at its closed eating places.

Some places in Australia have added staple meals pieces, like milk and bread, to their menus, so shoppers should buy fundamentals via contactless takeaway and drive-thrus.

In Guatemala, McDonald’s eating places are donating foods to other folks development new, brief hospitals.

McKesson

McKesson is proscribing PPE orders to present shoppers and tracking the quantity ordered to order provides for vital employees.

Merck

Merck has supplied 1.Three million mask, different PPE, and apparatus globally, tens of millions of greenbacks value of medication to China, and greater than 25,800 inhalers in the U.S. The corporate could also be actively engaged in efforts to assist to find remedies for the coronavirus.

Merck has partnered with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and a consortium of life-sciences companies to boost up the construction, manufacture, and shipping of vaccines, diagnostics, and remedies for the coronavirus.

MetLife

MetLife is prepared to permit staff who are furloughed, quickly laid off, or have decreased hours or wage to proceed their protection for 12 months. MetLife can even lengthen the grace length for top rate bills to 60 days after the due date.

Micron Technology

Micron has donated its surplus PPE and fitness scanning methods to native hospitals and trying out facilities, together with 300,000 protecting mask.

The corporate has additionally presented a few of its houses to native officers to toughen hospitals and home sufferers.

Micron is expediting its bills to the greater than 500 small companies it really works with and prioritizing all shipments of clinical apparatus.

For staff, Micron is giving a one-time fee to many staff individuals, beginning with $1,000 to these incomes not up to $100,000. Its staff member reduction fund can even supply as much as $5,000 of help according to worker, in response to want.

Microsoft

Microsoft has begun a supercomputing collaboration with NantWorks’ ImmunityBio to map out the spike protein of the coronavirus to know the method it makes use of to pry its manner into and infect human cells.

It has created Bing COVID tracker, a brand new far flung studying network for distance studying, and made Minecraft: Education Edition to be had at no cost to lecturers and scholars with O365 Education accounts.

Microsoft will proceed to pay all dealer hourly provider suppliers their common pay during decreased provider and is providing its Healthcare Bot provider, powered through Microsoft Azure, to organizations on the frontlines of the coronavirus reaction to assist display sufferers for possible an infection and care.

Microsoft additionally introduced it’s going to give employees and further 3 months of paid parental depart because of faculty closures.

Molina Healthcare

Molina is masking coronavirus trying out—shoppers might not be charged a co-pay or value percentage. It could also be stress-free its prescription fill up timing to permit refills as much as seven days early no less than.

Mondelez International

Mondelez is giving hourly staff a $2-per-hour pay building up via May 2 and a $125-per-week bonus for gross sales representatives.

Any impacted U.S.-based staff will obtain as much as two further weeks of paid depart at 100% of pay. The corporate has given tens of millions in in-kind toughen to network companions’ emergency reduction efforts round the global.

Nationwide

Nationwide has made donations of clinical provides, together with mask and surgical gloves, to hospitals in Ohio and Iowa. It could also be reviewing hardship requests in response to particular person instances.

Nike

Nike is operating with Oregon Health & Science University on a clinical face defend prototype it plans to begin generating for hospitals.

The corporate is paying staff at shops and distribution facilities for the length of the coronavirus shutdown.

Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual is providing shoppers monetary help, together with a 60-day grace length for particular person and team insurance policies.

Oracle

Oracle is taking part with the World Health Organization on an open-data hub that can use blockchain era to test the veracity of knowledge in terms of the coronavirus pandemic.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo is giving enhanced advantages to all U.S.-based staff and further reimbursement to U.S. frontline staff—no less than $100 a week for full-time staff. Employees who will have to quarantine, maintain somebody identified with the coronavirus, or care for a kid will obtain 100% of their pay. Employees who paintings at a facility that will have to be closed will obtain 100% pay for as much as 12 weeks.

PepsiCo staff are additionally eligible at no cost coronavirus trying out, a “Crisis Care” compensation of $100 an afternoon for kid care, and get right of entry to to specially-trained psychological fitness pros.

The corporate could also be partnering with the USDA and the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty to ship 1 million meals packing containers to scholars in rural America.

Pfizer

Pfizer is operating to grow antiviral treatments and vaccines to battle the coronavirus, whilst expanding manufacturing, moving call for to the most crucial merchandise, and donating medicines.

Pfizer researchers have known anti-viral compounds that have proven process for extremely connected viruses and that can have possible to deal with COVID-19 and are running with a 3rd social gathering to display those compounds.

The corporate has additionally dedicated expertise and belongings to battle the pandemic via a existence sciences collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Philip Morris International

PMI is not going to terminate any worker during the disaster length, except for motive, and will proceed to offer common reimbursement.

PMI volunteers are supporting nationwide and native efforts to battle the virus in additional than 60 nations, together with offering PPE to industry companions. Employees are additionally volunteering to assist aged, low-income, and different prone populations.

Some of Philip Morris’ factories are generating hand sanitizer and mask for native communities.

PNC Financial Services Group

PNC will be offering monetary help to shoppers and small companies impacted through the coronavirus and is offering billions of greenbacks in incremental loans.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble has donated millons of goods throughout 30 manufacturers in additional than 20 nations and put in new strains to begin manufacturing of hand sanitizer in 5 production websites round the global. The corporate is additional increasing production capability to provide no less than 45,000 liters a week when absolutely operational.

Work could also be underway at just about a dozen Procter & Gamble production websites round the global to provide face mask.

Progressive

Progressive is waiving overdue charges and received’t cancel any lively insurance policies because of non-payment via May 15.

Prudential Financial

Prudential has waived April hire for tenants in its retail areas in Newark, N.J.

Prudential Financial has additionally donated 300 bottles of hand sanitizer and 153,000 face mask—together with 75,000 N95 respirators—for New Jersey healthcare employees.

Publix Super Markets

Publix is providing hire reduction to companies running in Publix-owned buying groceries facilities that experience closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. This comprises waiving hire for 2 months, in addition to bills for not unusual space repairs charges and taxes.

Publix has additionally applied senior buying groceries hours at its shops.

Rite Aid

Rite Aid has joined the White House COVID-19 Response Working Group and piloted coronavirus trying out at its Philadelphia location for healthcare employees and first responders.

The corporate is providing senior buying groceries hours for purchasers over 65 or those that have a weakened immune device. It additionally introduced a brand new telehealth provider, RediClinic@Home, and is providing a 30% cut price to Wellness+ rewards individuals over 65. Home-delivery provider of medicines is to be had upon request and shipping provider charges for eligible prescriptions will probably be waived.

Rite Aid could also be giving its hourly buddies a Hero Pay building up of $2 according to hour via no less than May 2 and present control a Hero Bonus of $1,000. Rite Aid could also be providing Pandemic Pay, which guarantees identified or quarantined buddies are compensated and larger its affiliate cut price to 35% via no less than April.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest is extending the expiration date of a few buyer shuttle price range via June 30, 2021. Any shuttle deliberate via the finish of April may also be modified on-line for as much as 60 days from the authentic date of shuttle.

The airline could also be providing unfastened shipment delivery of vital provides for hospitals.

Starbucks

Starbucks is delaying the expiration of all Stars scheduled to run out.

For staff, Starbucks could also be providing: Catastrophe Pay, that means all staff will probably be paid till May 3, even supposing they select to stick domestic; Service Pay, giving staff who did paintings an extra $Three according to hour via May 3; hardship grants for workers experiencing monetary difficulties; expanded childcare choices; and including a brand new brief meals get advantages and spouse cut price for all staff.

Starbucks could also be giving frontline responders a unfastened tall brewed espresso at no price via May 3.

State Farm Insurance

State Farm insurance coverage is offering shoppers monetary flexibility and help during the coronavirus pandemic. It could also be giving auto shoppers a credit score of about 25% of their top rate (quantity varies through state) for the period of time of March 20 via May 31.

Employees who are taking care of themselves or family individuals who examined certain for COVID-19 will obtain paid administrative depart.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is providing shoppers monetary help, together with waiving charges and fees throughout bank card accounts and elevating credit score limits.

For staff, the corporate is increasing childcare and eldercare advantages, masking the value of co-pays for digital physician visits, and giving complimentary foods. Associates and frontline leaders will obtain a one-time particular bonus, and all contractors will proceed to be paid, even supposing they are now not running.

Target

Target is making an investment greater than $300 million in added wages, a brand new paid depart program, back-up kid care, bonus payouts, and reduction fund contributions. The corporate has put aside time for staff individuals to buy necessities.

Target is booking the first hour of buying groceries every Tuesday and Wednesday to toughen prone visitors, together with the aged and the ones with underlying fitness considerations. The corporate, which has 1,800 shops, additionally allowed the use of its parking loads for coronavirus trying out websites.

Target could also be fast-tracking the drift of goods that are in best call for, together with meals, drugs, and different necessities.

Tenet Health

Tenet is operating round the clock, screening and treating sufferers with coronavirus, offering care via digital visits, off-site places, and emergency products and services.

Tesla

Tesla has donated greater than 1,000 ventilators and guarantees to begin generating them. Tesla engineers have designed a prototype ventilator that makes use of portions tailored from electrical automobiles.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific is carrying out coronavirus-related analysis—from pathogen detection and epidemiological research to possible vaccine construction; expediting shipments of clinical provides and apparatus; and has designed and evolved merchandise to watch and validate coronavirus molecular diagnostic exams, in addition to a coronavirus take a look at to offer affected person effects inside of 4 hours.

TIAA

Through April 2020, TIAA Bank is waiving charges for cord transfers, ATM transactions, inadequate price range, and overdue bank card bills. It could also be expanding limits on debit and money withdrawals, permitting bank card shoppers to skip a per thirty days fee with out penalty, pausing per thirty days loan bills, and extending charge locks on refinance loans from 60 to 90 days.

TJX

TJX prolonged pay for all buddies till the week finishing April 11.

Travelers

Travelers is routinely giving U.S. private auto insurance coverage shoppers a 15% credit score on their April and May premiums via its new Stay-at-home Auto Premium Credit Program.

The corporate could also be providing billing reduction to shoppers, together with postponing cancellation and nonrenewal of protection because of nonpayment via May 15—no curiosity, overdue charges, or consequences will probably be charged.

Travelers is accelerating fee bills to eligible brokers and agents during the coronavirus disaster and is offering telemedicine choices for injured staff, together with telerehabilitation for bodily remedy visits.

Travelers could also be environment apart price range to pay the wages and fitness advantages for eligible third-party contract staff to stay them hired.

Tyson Foods

Tyson has shifted manufacturing at its vegetation and rerouted merchandise to satisfy larger call for.

The corporate created a Community Response Fund that has allotted 16 million foods to non-profit organizations running to assist other folks throughout the U.S.

For staff, Tyson is stress-free attendance insurance policies and waiving the co-pay, co-insurance, and deductible for physician visits for coronavirus trying out, in addition to getting rid of pre-approval or preauthorization steps and stress-free fill up limits.

Union Pacific

UP donated 6,600 N95 mask to Nebraska Medicine staff.

United Continental Holdings

United has begun flying a portion of its Boeing 777 and 787 fleet as devoted shipment constitution plane to switch clinical provides to and from U.S. hubs and key world industry places.

United could also be providing shuttle waivers and no replace charges to shoppers.

United Parcel Service

UPS is aiding the federal govt with logistics, making plans, and operations to toughen the opening and common operation of community-based drive-up coronavirus trying out websites in numerous towns.

The corporate has additionally agreed to a 10-day paid-leave coverage that covers roughly 300,000 complete and part-time hourly staff in the event that they will have to develop into without delay impacted through the coronavirus.

United Technologies

United Technologies has dedicated to donate 19,000 mask, 75,000 pairs of gloves, and 3,000 clinical grade Tyvek fits to toughen U.S. nationwide efforts in opposition to the coronavirus.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is waiving out-of-pocket prices for coronavirus trying out and testing-related visits, in addition to remedy, and offering 24/7 get right of entry to to telehealth products and services.

The corporate has additionally rolled out a virtual platform, which incorporates a coronavirus symptom checker and menace analysis for its shoppers.

USAA

USAA is routinely giving all individuals with an auto insurance coverage in impact as of March 31 a 20% credit score on two months of premiums, as they are using much less because of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Bancorp

The financial institution has instituted a top rate pay program to offer vital front-line staff with a short lived 20% hourly salary building up. Flexible depart insurance policies have additionally been expanded, and no jobs will probably be eradicated during the coronavirus disaster.

For shoppers, the corporate is providing monetary help on mortgages, loans, and rentals.

U.S. Foods Holding

U.S. Foods has secured roughly 20 retail distribution to care for the U.S. meals provide.

It has donated greater than 150 semitruck rather a lot in meals and provides to be allotted via Feeding America and different native organizations throughout the U.S.

Valero

Valero is providing account help to its bank card shoppers who’ve been impacted through the coronavirus.

Valero could also be increasing the scope of its circle of relatives sickness depart to hide time spent at domestic taking care of youngsters who are not able to wait faculty or daycare.

Verizon Communications

The Verizon Response Team has deployed transportable mobile websites, WiFi hotspots, and unfastened charging stations throughout the U.S. at emergency operations facilities, cellular trying out websites, and quarantine spaces.

For shoppers, Verizon is waiving overdue, activation, and improve charges, in addition to overage fees, via May 13 and giving 15GB of extra high-speed information. Low-income shoppers who’ve Lifeline products and services could have all billing fees waived for 60 days, and Verizon can even be offering a brand new reasonably priced web possibility.

Fios and DSL broadband web plans don’t have any information caps, and unfastened world calling is to be had to choose nations impacted through the coronavirus via the finish of April.

Verizon could also be giving shoppers limitless home calling, and Fios TV subscribers will obtain unfastened top rate channels via April 30. Verizon Wireless and Fios shoppers can get right of entry to as much as 60 days of training resources, gear, and video games without charge.

Visa

Visa is operating with governments to lift contactless or “tap to pay” limits globally.

It could also be serving to native companies via its Back to Business database, which highlights traders in 5 U.S. states hit laborious through the coronavirus. Visa plans to extend this initiative to the complete U.S. and further international markets in the coming weeks, in addition to embed the provider into mapping and native social media platforms.

It could also be waiving per thirty days charges for small companies who make the most of its e-commerce gateway Authorize.web to determine their on-line industry via June 1.

Visa has pledged no coronavirus-related layoffs in 2020.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance is operating with the U.S. federal govt to extend get right of entry to to coronavirus trying out, providing its parking loads as drive-thru trying out websites.

In the U.Ok., the corporate is providing trying out by way of the govt to key NHS employees.

Walmart

Walmart is giving tens of millions in bonuses and wage advances to hourly and provide chain buddies. For shops that are a part of a mandated quarantine, the corporate will give staff as much as two weeks of pay.

Walmart could also be lending its parking loads to cellular trying out facilities in spaces of want.

SmartlyCare Health Plans

SmartlyCare is extending protection for coronavirus trying out and screening products and services for Medicare individuals and waiving all related member value percentage quantities.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is giving householders a three-month fee suspension that may be prolonged to 6 months. The corporate could also be, on a case-by-case foundation, providing rate waivers, fee deferrals, and different expanded help for bank card, auto, loan, small industry, and private lending shoppers who touch them.

Western Digital

Western Digital has donated greater than 7,000 medical-grade gloves and will ship 243,000 surgical mask to native hospitals and clinical amenities along with the mask, gloves, face shields, hazmat fits, and different PPE it has made to be had to frontline clinical employees.

