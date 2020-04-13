France extends coronavirus lockdown for another MONTH after death toll almost hits 15,000
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- France extends coronavirus lockdown for another MONTH after death toll almost hits 15,000 - April 13, 2020
- Nurse describes 48 hours of horror inside coronavirus-hit nursing home where two residents died in just 20 minutes - April 13, 2020
- Fears another massive migrant crisis will hit Europe ‘as satellite pics show Turkey releasing thousands of refugees’ - April 13, 2020
THE coronavirus lockdown in France will ultimate till May 11, President Emmanuel Macron has instructed the rustic.
It comes after the death toll within the nation reached 14,967, even if the choice of sufferers admitted to in depth care fell for the fourth day in a row.
Addressing the country, the French President has mentioned that after May 11 the lockdown can slowly be comfy.
This may come with the reopening of colleges, although greater public occasions and eating places, cafes and bars aren’t anticipated to open till mid-July.
He added that the epidemic used to be “beginning to steady” in France even if the rustic has “several more months to live with virus”.
For the newest information in this tale stay checking again at Sun Online, the place we can carry you reside updates once they occur, earlier than somebody else.
Like us on Facebook at www.fb.com/thesun, and observe us from our major Twitter account at @TheSun, the place we can carry you this tale and all of the remainder of the highest information and exclusives of the day.
TheSun.co.united kingdom is your cross to vacation spot for the most efficient famous person information, soccer information, real-life tales, jaw-dropping footage and must-see video