French told coronavirus lockdown will continue ‘well into May’ as Brits brace for extension
France extends coronavirus lockdown for another MONTH after death toll almost hits 15,000

THE coronavirus lockdown in France will ultimate till May 11, President Emmanuel Macron has instructed the rustic.

It comes after the death toll within the nation reached 14,967, even if the choice of sufferers admitted to in depth care fell for the fourth day in a row.

Addressing the country, the French President has mentioned that after May 11 the lockdown can slowly be comfy.

This may come with the reopening of colleges, although greater public occasions and eating places, cafes and bars aren’t anticipated to open till mid-July.

He added that the epidemic used to be “beginning to steady” in France even if the rustic has “several more months to live with virus”.

