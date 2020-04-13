Former CBS News Reporter Lara Logan Recounts Gang Rape Ahead of New Series About Liberal Media Bias

When Lara Logan was once in Cairo protecting the resignation of Hosni Mubarak for CBS News, she was once raped via a mob of males. In the aftermath, she won intimate perception into what she says is liberal bias within the media, as she contends that New York Magazine downplayed the incident as a result of of political causes. Now she’s set to unlock a 90-minute particular on Fox Nation that explores such biases. But first, she says, she had to set the report immediately about what took place to her 9 years in the past whilst protecting the so-called “Arab Spring.”

“You can’t have a #MeToo movement standing up for women and righting the wrongs of the past but say nothing about a female journalist who was gang-raped and almost died,” Logan instructed Newsweek ahead of describing the ordeal.

“People have been celebrating. It appeared a pro-American crowd. Suddenly, our translator became to me with a glance of sheer terror and stated, ‘Run, run!’ I felt other folks grabbing between my legs. I used to be moderately surprised. Our safety, Ray Jackson, and the remainder of us ran, and others within the crowd have been working with us. I believed we have been getting away, however some of the boys working with us changed into my rapists.

“Ray instructed me to stick on my toes and dangle onto him,” she continued. “If I used to be knocked down, I’d die. I fought the attack as easiest I may just for 15 mins, however they tore all my garments off and raped me with their arms, with flagpoles and with sticks. They sodomized me again and again. They have been preventing for my frame. I could not dangle directly to Ray any further. There was once a second I gave up, however I stored excited about my two young children.”

At this level, Logan was once protecting again tears. But she sought after to complete her tale as a result of she believes that every other newshounds she has spoken to have skirted main points or performed down the assault to assuage their very own biases.

Former CBS reporter Lara Logan recounted the main points of the crowd rape she suffered in Cairo. She is anchoring a documentary for Fox about liberal bias within the information media.

SAUL LOEB/AFP by means of Getty Images

“It was so hard to breathe; there was so much pressure on my rib cage. They tried to rip my limbs off. I went down and I couldn’t get up. It was a mad frenzy for a piece of me. They tried to scalp me with their hands, ripping out clumps of my hair. In that mayhem, I was dragged into an area where women and children had been camped out and protesting. I landed into the lap of a woman. I was naked and hysterical, and some boys stood between the men and this Egyptian woman. People threw clothing at me. It was amazing I could be so humiliated while so close to death. The moment I thought I was lost was when I lost Ray, but I realized later he went to force the Egyptian army to look for me.”

In the chaos, Logan remembers being wrapped in a chador, a cloak worn via girls within the area, then carried to a Jeep the place she was once reunited along with her workforce. A physician sedated her at her lodge; she was once flown again to the U.S. and spent the following 4 days hospitalized.

“Hillary Clinton acknowledged what happened to me, and President Obama called me personally on the phone to acknowledge it,” Logan stated. “What happened to me is not in dispute.”

Logan contends {that a} 2014 profile of her in New York mag titled “Benghazi and the Bombshell,” which described the incident in Cairo as “groping,” is a biased “hit piece,” in keeping with Logan’s $25 million lawsuit for defamation towards the e-newsletter this is nonetheless pending. The tale was once designed to wreck her credibility and give protection to Obama’s legacy over Benghazi, she stated.

Newsweek emailed New York mag to invite for touch upon Logan’s allegation of having downplayed her gang rape and for the verdict to symbolize the assault as “groping”; the spokesperson declined to remark. But in a December 2019 article in The Hill in regards to the lawsuit, New York stated in a remark, “The New York Magazine article was thoroughly vetted and fact-checked, and we stand by our reporting.”

“When someone says I was merely groped, I don’t forget. And I don’t forgive,” stated Logan. She instructed Newsweek that whilst the lawsuit alleges a large number of mistakes and biases within the article, “nothing mattered more” to her than decreasing “rape” to “grope.” “I could not believe anyone would do that when the truth was known … What also concerned me was that the truth would be adjusted and then rewritten over time and eventually lost.”

Her reporting at the 2012 assault at the U.S. embassy in Benghazi, Libya, is what ultimately ended in her downfall at CBS. The gist of Logan’s tale that aired on 60 Minutes was once that Al Qaeda was once no longer as decimated as Obama had claimed, and that the embassy assault was once a deliberate terrorist operation timed for the anniversary of the 9/11 assaults at the U.S. and that executive officers did little to forestall the Benghazi terrorism. She later apologized for “mistakes” and being “wrong.”

Logan instructed Newsweek she stands via her reporting on that tale even after her on-air apology, despite the fact that no longer via her supply, British safety professional Dylan Davies, who claimed to be at the scene all through the assault despite the fact that it was once published later that he was once there simply prior and simply after, the second one time to take photographic proof. (CBS didn’t reply to a request for remark).

Even on this incident, Logan sees a liberal bias. “The loudest voices were not looking for an apology,” Logan stated. “They were looking for an execution. They wanted me gone, and the entire piece annihilated. They pretend to care about real journalism, but what they care about is squashing any journalism that doesn’t align with their goals.”

It’s by contrast backdrop that Logan hosted a documentary on liberal bias within the media for Fox Nation, the web streaming significant other to the Fox News Channel.

“I did not enjoy reporting on my colleagues and my profession,” Logan stated. “It’s probably the most stressful story I have done in my life, and difficult in many ways. But as my boss at 60 Minutes would say, ‘If it was easy, everyone would do it.’ Right?”

Her new display is named Lara Logan Has No Agenda and it is available in 4 90-minute installments. The first section, on immigration, has already dropped; the following one about liberal bias drops this week, despite the fact that Newsweek was once given a sneak peek.

The irony that the display is streaming on a assets owned via Fox News does no longer get away Logan, because the community is automatically criticized as biased via its detractors. (According to a 2018 NBC/Wall Street Journal ballot, 53 % of Fox audience are Republicans in comparison to 23 % Democrats; 62 % of MSNBC audience are Democrats and 17 % are Republicans, the ballot discovered.) “Journalists make a big deal about looking at stories from all sides, but they don’t,” Logan stated. “There’s been how many conversations about the bias at Fox? But we don’t talk about the liberal bias. Why can’t we have that conversation, as well?”

Logan is not revisiting Benghazi or what took place to her in Cairo on her new display, however stated she were given the speculation for the particular after she was once a visitor on a February 2019 podcast referred to as Mike Drop, hosted via former Navy SEAL Mike Ritland. During the two-hour podcast, Logan casually famous that almost all newshounds lean left, and the clip went viral. “I’m just laughing at the idea,” she recalled. “It wasn’t revelatory. It was so obvious. I never thought of it as news.”

In the particular, over pictures of liberal MSNBC anchors Lawrence O’Donnell and Rachel Maddow, Logan says: “One of the most significant things I learned over the past three decades is that liberal bias is framed as honest, an imperfect but noble struggle for the truth on one side, not on the other. Then, bias becomes intentional deception. If you’re Fox News or talk radio, it’s not noble and it’s not truth, it’s disinformation and propaganda.”

MSNBC didn’t reply to a request for remark, and Logan stated she reached out to about two dozen newshounds who both declined to take part in her documentary or didn’t reply to her.

The display is separated into a number of segments, every inspecting a unique tale. Perhaps one of the extra compelling examples coming from Nicholas Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School pupil who was once branded a racist after video of him staring face-to-face with a Native American beating a drum went viral 15 months in the past.

Logan interviewed Sandmann precisely a yr after the incident and on the similar spot within the country’s capital, and at one level he’s identified via an onlooker. “Everywhere I go there is someone who will point me out,” Sandmann says. “It’s a constant threat, and it’s a terrible threat. But you can’t choose to live your life in fear, or they’ve won.”

The section no longer handiest comprises video after video of newshounds dashing to the belief that Sandmann was once the aggressor (CNN settled a defamation lawsuit with Sandmann for an undisclosed sum and different shops have additionally been sued) but additionally pictures of nasty tweets aimed on the youngster via celebrities like Debra Messing, Kathy Griffin, Jim Carrey and Alyssa Milano.

“He’s not this big, macho athlete,” Logan stated. “He’s a skinny kid who is very sweet, respectful and shy, with lovely parents. I wasn’t expecting that. There’s nothing arrogant and aggressive about Nick, but you didn’t get any of that from the news coverage of the video.”