Fears another massive migrant crisis will hit Europe ‘as satellite pics show Turkey releasing thousands of refugees’





GREECE is getting ready for an inflow of migrants after it claimed satellite photographs show Turkey is getting ready to unencumber tens of thousands of refugees.

Migrants and refugees are amassing on Turkey’s coast with plans to move the Aegean Sea to Greek islands, regardless of restrictions to stop the unfold of the coronavirus, the Greek government stated.

Reuters

Patrols were stepped up through the rustic’s coastguard, air pressure and military, a defence legitimate stated.

The transfer follows intelligence stories and satellite imagery appearing refugee teams being moved from faraway inland spaces to Turkey’s western shores, The Times stories.

These spaces have historically utilized by traffickers to smuggle other folks to faraway Greek islands only a few miles away.

A senior govt legitimate stated Athens anticipated the federal government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to start pushing asylum seekers in opposition to Europe,

“We have noticed some suspicious movements,” he stated.

“As a result we have ordered a heightened alert for the next few days during the Easter holiday.”

Local Greek media reported that Turkey used to be making plans to incorporate asylum seekers inflamed with coronavirus within the push.

But govt officers stated that there used to be no manner of realizing whether or not the migrants had the virus.

The Greek islands had been the European Union’s busiest access level for unlawful migration closing 12 months, in step with European border company Frontex.

Turkish government prior to now avoided migration to Europe in go back for Syrian refugee assist as section of a take care of the EU.

But Erdogan alleges that a lot of the cash has but to be paid and this 12 months he reneged at the deal, sparking a brand new arrival of migrants.

Thousands of migrants tried to move into Greece from Turkey after it threw open its borders.

Turkey imposed a unexpected lockdown over the weekend after emerging tallies of showed circumstances of the virus, has transform one of the hardest-hit nations within the Middle East.













