EBay taps longtime Walmart retail tech innovator to be its new CEO





The lengthy seek for a new CEO at eBay is over.

The on-line market stated Monday that it had employed Walmart e-commerce operations leader Jamie Iannone to take the reins on April 27. The appointment fills a place that were empty since September, when its former CEO unexpectedly left eBay after disagreements over how to renew the suffering corporate.

A smartly seemed e-commerce govt, Iannone had taken the No. 2 process at Walmart’s $32 billion on-line industry simply 3 months in the past. At eBay, he’s going to take over an organization going through power from activist traders to streamline its industry at a time when there’s expanding pageant from different on-line marketplaces.

In Iannone, whose February Walmart appointment had put him in a chief place to ultimately transform head of its e-commerce industry, eBay is getting an govt who has recognized how to push thru innovation at conventional brick-and-mortar outlets. He may be aware of the industry, having up to now labored for eBay between 2001 and 2009, together with as a vice chairman.

“Jamie has consistently delivered high growth during rapid periods of industry disruption, consumer change and technological advancement,” says eBay’s chairman, Thomas Tierney.

Before becoming a member of Walmart, Iannone had spent years at its sister warehouse chain Sam’s Club, the place he grew to become a once-tired store right into a dynamic developer of new era. Innovations similar to a Scan-and-go, which permits consumers to use their sensible telephones to scan pieces as they make their manner thru to retailer and try, had been evolved below his aegis. Sam’s Club served as one thing of a tech incubator for the Walmart chain, through growing inventions like drive-up pick-up of on-line orders, one thing that’s now central to Walmart’s e-commerce firepower.

In December, Sam’s Club opened a lab retailer in Dallas, a location that’s only a fraction of the scale of an ordinary Sam’s Club, however one teeming with new tech. The retailer, dubbed Sam’s Club Now, has no checkout lanes. It’s additionally the place Sam’s Club has examined out the Ask Sam platform, which is helping managers support paintings scheduling and higher find merchandise on sale in addition to stock to be had different shops throughout the area.

Before running at Sam’s Club from 2013 to 2019, Iannone oversaw Barnes & Noble’s Nook virtual books and e-reader industry, at a time when it used to be a significant competitor to Amazon’s Kindle product and platform.

And at eBay, Iannone can have his arms complete. Best recognized for its on-line auctions, the just about 25-year-old Internet corporate is the 3rd greatest e-commerce retail website online within the U.S., accounting for 4.7% of trade gross sales after Amazon (38.7%) and Walmart (5.3%), in accordance to eMarketer. But eBay is contending with intensifying pageant, starting from Walmart’s consumer-to-consumer choices, to rising re-commerce websites like Poshmark and ThredUp, to outlets like Target gingerly wading into {the marketplace} waters.

This yr, eMarketer has forecast eBay will see the gross products worth bought on its U.S. website online fall 5% to $31.66 billion, proceeding a pointy drop in 2019, harm through upper vendor charges, consequences, and decrease advertising and marketing spending.

EBay has been below power from activist investor Elliott Management and Starboard Value to believe breaking itself up. Two months in the past. it bought its StubHub ticker-sales industry for $Four billion, and has reportedly thought to be promoting its classified-advertising industry, which analysts assume may just additionally be price billions.

