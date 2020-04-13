China coronavirus cases rocket by 108 – the highest number in FIVE WEEKS – amid fears of second wave





CORONAVIRUS cases in China have rocketed by 108 – the highest number in 5 weeks as mavens concern a second wave of the killer virus.

The will increase have been reported on Sunday, up from 99 an afternoon previous with 98 of the cases mentioned to be imported.

More than 90 in step with cent of the ones inflamed have entered the nation from in a foreign country after China just lately lifted trip restrictions closing week.

The National Health Commission mentioned in a commentary on Monday that the mainland reported 98 new imported cases, a file top and up from 97 an afternoon previous, with some other 61 new asymptomatic sufferers.

The overall number of showed cases in mainland China now stands at 82,160, whilst the dying toll rose by two to three,341.

The deaths have been recorded in the former epicentre town of Wuhan.

Since the outbreak started in Wuhan in past due December closing 12 months, China has in large part stopped the unfold of the illness.

On the worst day of China’s outbreak, on February 12, there have been over 15,000 new cases recorded.

This month China has been slowly easing curbs on motion because it tries to get its economic system again on course.

But now there are fears {that a} upward thrust in imported cases may just spark a second wave of COVID-19.

Social distancing, temperature tests and different measures stay in impact despite the fact that companies are starting to repoen and folks resume paintings and different actions.

Over the weekend footage emerged of guests flocking to National Park in China's jap province of Anhui

Video pictures presentations guests clogging up the park's pathways with large queues

