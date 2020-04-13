California Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Coronavirus Test Sample From Hospital, Police Say

California government arrested a person suspected of stealing a coronavirus check pattern from the Sutter Davis Hospital, police say.

Shaun Lamar Moore, 40, of Davis, was once arrested simply earlier than midday on Sunday after an officer noticed him driving his bicycle throughout an overpass, the Davis Police Department stated. The suspect faces housebreaking fees and has been booked into the Yolo County Jail.

One day earlier than Moore’s arrest, officers at Sutter Davis Hospital instructed police {that a} guy stole a coronavirus specimen that was once watching for lab trying out from the ability at kind of 1:40 p.m. native time, and escaped the scene on a motorbike, in line with a information unencumber.

The pattern was once sooner or later discovered on West Covell Boulevard inside of a pharmacy buying groceries cart at round 6:15 p.m. that very same day. The sanatorium showed that the COVID-19 check pattern had now not been tampered with.

Moore was once known through police because the suspect whose symbol was once stuck on surveillance cameras within the sanatorium. The accused’s motivations are these days unclear.

“Police are familiar with Moore and are determining whether any mental health conditions played a factor in this incident,” the dept stated. “Although the incident is very serious, detectives do not believe he intended to harm himself or others.”

Newsweek reached out to the Davis Police Department for additional info.

On Sunday afternoon, greater than 560,000 people had examined sure for the coronavirus within the U.S., over 22,000 deaths and 32,000 recoveries. A big portion of the cases–about 189,400–are in New York state, the place greater than 9,000 people have died from the radical virus.

California now has 23,000 sure instances of COVID-19, up 4.five p.c from Saturday, with a complete of 674 deaths brought about through the virus.

Local well being officers have warned that restricted trying out and the loss of signs in some people may just imply the entire selection of showed instances beneath counts the virus’ actual unfold in the neighborhood.

California Governor Gavin Newsom says the selection of overall showed instances is now beneath the determine predicted through mavens because the virus outbreak emerged a number of weeks in the past. Newsom has credited the stern measures the state installed position within the early levels, equivalent to shutting down nonessential companies and mandating that citizens dwell at domestic.

Moore’s arrest comes at some point after six other folks had been hospitalized in Bakersfield after a taking pictures broke out at a birthday party, which came about in spite of the statewide stay-at-home order. Police are looking for 4 suspects after being known as to the scene in a while after middle of the night. “Unfortunately, it came to a bad end,” Kern County Sheriff’s Lt. Cesa Ollague stated, in line with USA Today.

A police officer dressed in a face masks sanitizes the crosswalk button on Hollywood Boulevard all the way through the coronavirus pandemic on April 11, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty