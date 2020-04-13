Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden for President, Calls on ‘All Americans’ to Support Bid Against Donald Trump

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders introduced his authentic endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden Monday throughout a are living circulate.

Sanders, who used to be thought to be the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential number one nomination in the beginning of the 2020 contests, dropped out of the race final week and on Monday afternoon gave Biden his authentic nomination blessing. Biden, who nonetheless will have to be formally nominated on the August Democratic National Convention, is ready to face President Donald Trump within the November presidential normal election. Biden again and again thanked Sanders for his endorsement and vowed to paintings with supporters of his marketing campaign transferring ahead to defeat Trump’s re-election effort.

“I know we share the understanding that we’ve got to go forward,” Sanders informed a gracious Biden Monday. “Today I am asking all Americans, every Democrat, every Independent and a lot of Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse.”

“We must find the best minds from your campaign and my campaign to coming up with solutions,” Sanders added, addressing the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

“Bernie I want to thank you for that and it’s a big deal,” Biden replied. “I think that your endorsement means a great deal and it means a great deal to me. I think people will be surprised we’re actually a lot closer on many issues.”

Screenshot: Joe Biden livestream