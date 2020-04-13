Ayia Napa Brit girl says Cypriot police forced her to retract gang rape claim and was denied a lawyer





A BRIT youngster who claims she was gang-raped has informed how Cyprus law enforcement officials allegedly forced her to signal a retraction and refused her a lawyer.

The girl, named handiest as Emily, claims after agreeing to have consensual intercourse with an Israeli holidaymaker in an Ayia Napa lodge room remaining July she was attacked by means of the person and his buddies.

However after making the allegations in opposition to up to 12 males, she retracted her claims and spent about a month in jail after being charged by means of police.

Now in a new ITV documentary titled Believe Me: The Cyprus Rape Case, Emily claims officials held her in custody for 6 hours and refused her get right of entry to to a lawyer.

She claims she felt forced into writing the retraction which was allegedly dictated to her “word for word” by means of law enforcement officials.

Emily stated: “There was no wrong way out of that police station rather than signal that retraction observation.

“I assumed once I’m out of doors that unstable setting I will type this out.

“When you’re in that situation, the only sensible thing to do is to conform.”

The girl unearths it’s nonetheless exhausting to communicate in regards to the second she realised the police didn’t imagine her account of occasions.

She says: “I can’t remember the exact feeling of hearing that, just it was hours of me in and out of this state of literal panic attacks where I couldn’t breathe, because it’s just not the truth, it’s not, it’s not. That didn’t happen.”

Ten days after reporting the assault, the girl was informed she wanted to move to the station to explain her observation.

Having given a 2d observation, the temper modified, and she says the lead investigating officer, Sergeant Marios Christou, faced her.

Testimony backing Emily 'not noted' by means of law enforcement officials The documentary additionally options recent testimony supporting the girl, accused of mendacity by means of native law enforcement officials. Her friend “Jacob” tells how he arrived at their vacation condo and discovered Emily surrounded by means of the gang. He remembers: “I said what are you doing? They didn’t reply and started walking away. She’s crying.” Another good friend “Becca” says of Emily: “She was hysterical. I’ve by no means observed any person in that form of state. It was frightening. “I was like, ‘did he (Sam) hurt you?’ And she was like. ‘Yeah, but not just him’.” Her barrister, Lewis Powers slams police failings as a “disgraceful miscarriage of justice”. And former cop David Gee, a Home Office adviser on rape, stated there was sufficient proof to rate no less than one guy. Emily, set to enchantment in opposition to her conviction, vowed: “I will achieve justice.”

She stated: “There was this point when Marios had slammed his hand on the table and says, ‘I know you’ve lied’.”

Emily persevered: “Actively, several times asked for a lawyer. Marios said, ‘Maybe that happens in the UK, not in Cyprus.’”

She says Sergeant Christou was pressuring her to say she had lied, threatening to have her buddies arrested.

Having been in custody for greater than six hours, Emily says she in any case agreed to write a observation pronouncing that she had lied in regards to the rape and claims the senior officer stood over her as she wrote.

She stated: “He gave me phrase for phrase what he sought after me to write out and naturally in my mind, I’d proper what he’s making an attempt to say.

“So there’s one example within the first line, one thing like, ‘at Ayia Napa’ – that’s what he sought after me to put. But naturally I corrected that to, ‘in Ayia Napa.’

“And he was so indignant that I had carried out that, he shouted at me and he made me scribble it out and then signal it to say I’d scribbled it out and then write, ‘at Ayia Napa.’”

Emily was granted bail in August however was passed a four-month prison time period, suspended for 3 years, on January 7 earlier than returning to the United Kingdom that week.

She has since lodged an enchantment in opposition to her public mischief conviction to Cyprus’s best court docket.

