15 Good News Stories and Links For Monday, April 13

There’s nonetheless excellent information in the market, even because the coronavirus has us sheltering in position. To turn out it, listed here are 16 tales and hyperlinks that perked us up this Monday. Among the tidbits are certain science information and a miscellany of science fiction dates and finds.

For starters: There are actually 70 coronavirus vaccines within the works, with a number of coming into human trials already.

It’s additionally Neil Banging Out the Tunes Day. Have to confess, did not know this one. Is this a excellent sufficient meme to stir affection in any individual? That would no doubt be some Good News.

Budget Bytes has a information to freezer breakfast burritos. (Posts on long-lasting produce and veggie garage also are helpful.)

Burritos, like this Taco Bell 7-Layer, are all the time excellent information.

Photo via Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell

It’s additionally the most important day in Homestuck, should you had been searching for 8,000 pages to learn. In the “effort investment,” hypertext-pioneering webcomic, “413” carries numerological import and recurs right through the sequence. April 13 is personality John Egbert’s birthday and used to be the date Homestuck each started (in 2009) and ended (in 2016).

The duvet to Book 1 in Viz Media’s ‘Homestuck’ assortment.

Andrew Hussie / Viz Media

We have our first take a look at Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) within the upcoming adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel Dune, via director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049). It is Atreides who grows into the messianic Muad’Dib, who heroically drives the Harkonnens and Imperial military from the planet Arrakis, however turns into a mass-murdering emperor himself via the start of Dune Messiah.

Environmental information is broadly dire. Atmospheric methane ranges are at an all-time prime, NOAA now estimates. The results of ecological crisis just like the Deepwater Horizon oil spill proceed to infect fish populations and Gulf of Mexico sediment. Deforestation within the Brazilian Amazon is as much as 3,534 sq. miles consistent with 12 months, the perfect charge of loss in additional than a decade.

But this new bacterial enzyme that may spoil down plastic bottles 90 % in 10 hours sounds promising, with industrial-scale recycling programs imaginable inside of 5 years.

Also, white-tailed eagles, one of the vital greatest birds of prey, were launched at the Isle of Wight, off the south coast of England, as a part of a program via Forestry England and the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation—the primary time the pan-European birds were noticed in southern England for 240 years. Six younger eagles had been accumulated from the wild in Scotland and dropped at England, the place they’re monitored with satellite tv for pc trackers.

I beat Doom Eternal. So, excellent News: The Icon of Sin has been defeated. By me. And via Ice-T:

Neil Young is taking part in hearth displays. He simply launched “Fireside Sessions III,” which you’ll be able to watch loose within the “Hearse Theater.”

Good News From the Past

Hey Vern, Ernest Goes to Jail got here out 30 years in the past this month, and this new YouTube documentary tells the tale of the way Jim Varney took Ernest P. Worrell from ice cream advertisements to demon-troll looking.

Lots of parks are providing digital excursions, however you’ll be able to additionally see a imaginative and prescient of San Francisco’s Market Street from 114 years in the past, with this replace at the 1906 movie “A Trip Down Market Street,” which used to be shot on April 14 of that 12 months and has now been upscaled, wiped clean and evenly colorized via Denis Shiryaev, the usage of system finding out automation.

On April 13, 1912, Jack Dawson had a gorgeous night with Rose Dewitt Bukater—a minimum of within the universe of the 1997 film Titanic. Certain horrible issues came about the night time after, however no wish to live.

Good News From the Past’s Future

The Star Trek: The Original Series episode “Operation — Annihilate!” first aired 53 years in the past lately. While no longer as fondly remembered as “The City on the Edge of Forever”—the sequence vintage that aired every week previous—the episode’s melange of hive-mind mass madness and flying alien parasites is a minimum of memorable.

April 13 may be an auspicious date for Star Trek: The Next Generation. On this date, D.C. Fontana and Gene Roddenberry finished their ultimate draft for “Encounter at Farpoint,” the two-part sequence premiere.