Trump Rips Fox News and Calls Host Chris Wallace ‘Mike Wallace Wannabe,’ Says He’s ‘Worse Than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd’

President Donald Trump lashed out at his favourite cable information channel Fox News on Sunday and puzzled “what the hell is happening” to the community.

“Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @Fox News. I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press (please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation,” the president tweeted. “What the hell is happening to @Fox News. It’s a whole new ballgame over there!”

— Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Trump wrote: “If the Fake News Opposition Party is pushing, with all their might, the fact that President Trump ‘ignored early warnings about the threat,’ then why did Media & Dems viciously criticize me when I instituted a Travel Ban on China? They said ‘early & not necessary.’ Corrupt Media!”

Newsweek reached out to Fox News for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Trump has up to now lashed out at Wallace and Fox News on a lot of events over adverse protection. Last month, the president complained about Democrats being featured visitors at the community and predicted that such protection signaled the “beginning of the end” for Fox News. He additionally attacked Wallace through insisting he must be on “Fake News CNN or MSDNC.”

Wallace spoke back to the assault on the time through announcing that the complaint simply signifies he is doing his process. “I have been in the business a half century and I have been attacked by all sides,” Wallace stated. “Generally speaking, I think it is an indication that you’re doing your job. I mean I’m not in this to make friends. I am in this to do the best reporting that I can do.”

The president has confronted important complaint from his critics over his dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic, with some accusing him of downplaying the outbreak within the early levels.

Trump spent the primary month of the coronavirus outbreak insisting that the U.S. had the location below regulate. On February 2, he promoted his management’s transfer to quickly ban access into America from China. “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China,” he stated, prior to then claiming not up to two weeks later that “in April, supposedly [the coronavirus] dies with the hotter weather.”

In fresh weeks, the president has stepped up his reaction. “I’ve always known this is a real—this is a pandemic. I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic,” he stated at a coronavirus briefing previous this month.

President Donald Trump speaks all over a Easter blessing within the Oval Office of the White House on April 10, 2020 in Washington, DC.

