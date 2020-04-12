Sex abuse victims ask court to order Prince Andrew’s friend Ghislaine Maxwell to reveal whereabouts
Sex abuse victims ask court to order Prince Andrew’s friend Ghislaine Maxwell to reveal whereabouts

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

SEX abuse victims have requested a court to order Ghislaine Maxwell to reveal her whereabouts – after a staff of personal detectives failed to observe her down.

The socialite – accused of being the pimp of intercourse trafficker Jeffrey Epstein – has no longer been observed since final summer time, when the billionaire beast killed himself in jail.

Prince Andrew’s socialite good friend Ghislaine Maxwell has no longer been observed since her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein allegedly killed himself in jail
Alamy

Maxwell – a detailed friend of Prince Andrew – is being investigated via the FBI over allegations that she procured women for Epstein and may be being sued via plenty of his victims.

Now attorneys for Annie Farmer, who claims that Maxwell and Epstein molested her, have filed court papers claiming that the Brit has implied “she is no longer a resident of New York”.

Her lawyers upload – in papers observed via The Sun – that the “court should require her to provide the factual basis for that argument by testifying at an evidentiary hearing”.

The strive to draw Maxwell, 58, into revealing her deal with comes after some other Epstein sufferer, Jennifer Araoz, stated non-public investigators may just no longer in finding her both.

Ms Araoz claims Maxwell participated in a intercourse trafficking ring with Epstein, however her attorneys grew pissed off at no longer being in a position to serve the associate with court papers.

In a court submitting, they stated that Araoz “has made repeated efforts to locate Ms Maxwell, including retaining private investigators to conduct surveillance” to no avail.

The Sun has presented a £10,000 praise for info main to us effectively making direct touch with Maxwell in individual.

Sources shut to her declare she is being compelled to transfer from safe-house to safe-house on account of demise threats.

She has been related to international locations everywhere the arena, together with the USA, the Caribbean, Brazil, France and Israel.

Jennifer Araoz has claimed that Jeffrey Epstein raped her when she was once 15

Annie Farmer has accused Maxwell of trafficking her Epstein's New Mexico ranch
Annie Farmer has accused Maxwell of molesting her with Epstein
Prince Andrew has urged that the photograph of him along with his arm round Roberts is pretend
Maxwell is accused of being the pimp of intercourse trafficker Jeffrey Epstein
