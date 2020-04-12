Russia Accuses U.S. State Department of Snubbing Soviet Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in Facebook Post

The Russian Foreign Ministry chastised the U.S. State Department after failing to say Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in a Facebook publish Sunday marking April 12 because the International Day of Human Space Flight.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry took a jab at their American “colleagues” and accused them of “disinformation” as a result of of the obvious snub in a social media publish that ignored the title or nationality of Gagarin, who turned into the primary human to adventure into outer area on April 12, 1961. His 108-minute solo orbit of the Earth was once a large fulfillment in the development area race between the Soviet Union and the United States and grew to become Gagarin into a global superstar.

The Russian govt web page gave the impression to proper Gagarin’s historic slight at the State Department Facebook web page in what’s handiest the Foreign Ministry’s newest criticism that Western powers have tried to rewrite parts of historical past.

“We remind our colleagues from the US State Department that the first person in space was a Soviet astronaut, his name is Yuri Alekseevich Gagarin. Not to mention this is disinformation and a base trick of the post-truth epoch,” the Russian Foreign Ministry posted by itself Twitter and Facebook pages Sunday.

— ÐÐÐ Ð Ð¾ÑÑÐ¸Ð¸ ð·ðº (@MID_RF) April 12, 2020

The publish presentations a photograph of a smiling Gagarin, who died in 1968 at age 34 all the way through a coaching run on a typical Soviet airplane. A screenshot of the U.S. State Department’s commemoration of the International Day of Human Space Flight is proven from their Russian language Facebook web page, however merely reads: “59 years ago, the first flight of man to space was carried out.”

The State Department declined to remark to Newsweek concerning the alleged discrepancy in a Sunday telephone name.

“Soviet cosmonauts Yuri Gagarin and Valentina Tereshkova, the first man and the first woman in the outer space, visited the United Nations in 1963,” the U.N. Geneva’s Twitter account shared previous Sunday, prompting stocks from the Russian Foreign Ministry account.

“Send them a copy of the newspaper of the Komsomolskaya Truth for April 12, 1961, there on the page all the words that still scare them,” one commenter, Alexander Baykov, remarked in a most sensible answer.appearing a cropped symbol of the still-operating newspaper tabloid.

This isn’t the primary time one of the Russian govt’s social media pages have long gone at the offensive in opposition to their American opposite numbers’ posts.

In January, the Russian Embassy in Washington accused a number of U.S. Embassy accounts and the State Department of looking to take credit score for the liberation of Auschwitz, the World War II Nazi loss of life camp in Poland. “Auschwitz was liberated by Americans, according to @USAmbDenmark, What does it mean @statedept @secpompeo? We asked you not to erase the memory of #Auschwitz liberators – #RedArmysoldiers. Now you ‘substitute’ Soviet soldiers with Americans? Shameful #WWII History Rewriting,” the Russian envoy tweeted January 28.

And remaining June, because the Western powers met to mark the anniversary of D-Day, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed their fellow World War II Allied Powers have been purposefully downplaying the Soviet Union’s function in defeating Nazi Germany. The Russians additionally mentioned the June 1944 Normandy landings of American, British and Canadian troops had been exaggerated as opposed to the Eastern Front battle, which culminated with the Soviet seize of Berlin in 1945.

“As historians note, the Normandy landing did not have a decisive impact on the outcome of World War II and the Great Patriotic War,” Zakharova instructed Reuters remaining 12 months, the usage of the Russian language title for a similar war. “It had already been pre-determined as a result of the Red Army’s victories. [The Western Allies’ contribution] should of course not be exaggerated. And especially not at the same time as diminishing the Soviet Union’s titanic efforts, without which this victory simply would not have happened.”

Screenshot: Russia Foreign Ministry | Twitter