Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy Apologizes for Coronavirus Statement After Learning It ‘Offended’ People

Oklahoma State University soccer trainer Mike Gundy previous this week mentioned he concept his complete program may go back to the Stillwater campus by means of May 1. He mentioned wholesome athletes may struggle the virus, and any one ill could be quarantined as though they’d the flu.

On Saturday, Gundy backtracked and apologized.

“I have been made aware that comments from my press conference have offended some,” Gundy mentioned in an ESPN.com tale. “It was never my intention to offend anyone and I apologize. My first priority is and will always be the student-athletes and doing what is best for the program and the university.”

Gundy mentioned throughout a teleconference final Tuesday with journalists he concept his gamers, coaches and personnel may go back so they might start getting in a position for a 2020 soccer season—if it in truth occurs

“How fast that can happen based on the tests that are available, I can’t say right now, but that’s the plan,” Gundy mentioned. “We have to have a plan, and the plan right now is for them to start on May 1. It might get backed up two weeks. I don’t know, I can’t make that call, but if it does, we’ll start with the employees of this company, the ones that come in this building. Then we’ll bring the players in, and slowly but surely we’ll test them all in.”

Gundy mentioned his personnel continuously treats gamers and coaches with the flu, and the ones folks get quarantined till they’re properly. He mentioned the similar might be performed whilst with coronavirus.

“We get people that get the flu during the season, we quarantine them, we treat them, we make sure they’re healthy, we bring ’em back,” Gundy mentioned. “It will be the identical factor right here, however sooner or later, now we have were given to return to paintings. We’ve were given to get those guys again in right here.

“From what I learn, the wholesome folks can struggle this, the antibodies make it higher. They’re performing some blood transplants now with the folk that experience already gotten the illness, that experience gotten over it that experience the antibodies that may struggle it. There’s a large number of individuals who can determine this out. May 1’s our function. Don’t know if it’ll occur. Players will are available in after that.”

Gundy added that even supposing there could also be older folks running inside the program, or some with underlying well being stipulations, he mentioned nearly all of his program is composed of older youngsters and the ones of their early 20s.

Head trainer Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys reacts throughout the second one part of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in opposition to the Missouri Tigers on the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 31, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Photo by means of Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

“Maybe they don’t come back,” he mentioned, “however the majority of folks on this construction who’re wholesome … and definitely the 18-, 19-, 20-, 21-, 22-year-olds which can be wholesome, the so-called scientific folks pronouncing the herd of wholesome folks that experience the antibodies could also be constructed up and will struggle this? We all wish to return to paintings.

“I’m no longer eliminating from the risk of folks getting ill,” Gundy said. “You have the virus, keep wholesome, attempt to do what we will to lend a hand folks which can be ill. And we are shedding lives, which is simply horrible. The 2d a part of it’s that we nonetheless must time table and proceed to transport ahead as existence is going on and lend a hand the ones folks.”

After Gundy made the remarks final Tuesday, the varsity’s athletic division issued a remark that mentioned it might observe pointers set by means of federal, state and scientific government, in conjunction with the ones set by means of the Big 12 convention.

“We will adhere to the recommendation of public well being mavens who’re making knowledgeable choices in the most efficient pastime of the electorate of our country and state in accordance with sound clinical information,” the remark learn. “We will even abide by means of the federal and state mandates in addition to Big 12 pointers. We is not going to compromise the well being and well-being of our campus neighborhood. This virus is fatal and we can do our section at Oklahoma State to lend a hand blunt the unfold.”

Sports in America, and world wide, have come to an entire as a result of coronavirus, sometimes called COVID-19. The NCAA final month close down its championships for the rest of the 2019-2020 educational yr, which supposed canceling the lads’s and girls’s basketball tournaments of their entirety, and no spring championships, which come with baseball, softball, lacrosse and monitor and box.