Meatpacking Giant Closes South Dakota Plant ‘Indefinitely’ After Almost 300 Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Smithfield Foods, one of the most biggest members to the United States’ meatpacking trade, has closed its Sioux Falls, South Dakota beef processing facility in line with a rising choice of coronavirus circumstances recognized a number of the web site’s 3,700 workers.

In a remark shared to the corporate’s site on Sunday, Smithfield mentioned the plant—which applied a short lived closure final week, intended to start Saturday and final 72 hours—would halt its products and services “indefinitely.”

The resolution adopted a letter issued to Smithfield’s president and CEO Ken Sullivan on Saturday, during which South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Ten Haken requested him to droop operations on the plant for 14 days. At the time, 238 of the state’s 626 showed coronavirus circumstances were identified amongst its workers, comprising greater than part of all circumstances reported in South Dakota’s most-impacted county. According to South Dakota’s Department of Health, an extra 104 other people had been showed sure as of Sunday, and more than one information organizations have reported that 55 of them are Smithfield body of workers individuals.

“This is your moment to take swift action for your people, the community of Sioux Falls and the State of South Dakota,” Noem and Ten Taken wrote in Saturday’s letter, moreover inquiring for that Smithfield proceed to offer its workers with complete reimbursement and advantages throughout the advised 14-day closure length.

In reaction to mounting coronavirus issues, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem co-authored a letter to Smithfield Foods’ president and CEO on Saturday urging the corporate to near its Sioux Falls plant for 14 days. Smithfield introduced the plant’s indefinite closure in the future later.

Alex Wong/Getty

In its Sunday announcement, Smithfield mentioned that it might proceed to pay its workers thru the following two weeks “and hopes to keep them from joining the ranks of the tens of millions of unemployed Americans across the country.” The corporate famous that some process will happen on the Sioux Falls facility on Tuesday for stock functions, and then level the plant will close down till it receives “further direction” from well being and executive officers.

Commenting at the indefinite suspension in a remark incorporated in Smithfield’s announcement, Sullivan mentioned final the plant posed a risk to the beef manufacturing trade and will have harmful results on companies that rely on its provide.

Smithfield is widely known as the sector’s main beef processor, and its Sioux Falls location is among the biggest vegetation of its sort within the U.S. Per the corporate’s fresh remark, it produces virtually 130 million servings of meals every week.

“The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply. It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running,” Sullivan mentioned.

He added: “We believe it is our obligation to help feed the country, now more than ever. We have a stark choice as a nation: we are either going to produce food or not, even in the face of COVID-19.”