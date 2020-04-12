How to Watch the New Season of the BBC America Show Online

Killing Eve Season three is coming a couple of weeks previous than anticipated, with the display starting on Sunday, April 12 to fill the hole in the time table led to through The Walking Dead Season 10 having one much less episode than expected on AMC.

As with Season 2, the 3rd season of the Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh display will air at the similar time on AMC and BBC America. For the first time, the display will even air in the U.Okay. the similar month because it airs in the U.S.

How to watch Killing Eve Season three on-line

The new season will premiere on each BBC America and AMC on Sunday, April 12 at nine p.m. ET, with the closing seven episodes airing weekly on the channels in the similar timeslot. Shortly after airing on the networks, the episodes will likely be to be had to watch on-line on the AMC and BBC America website online and apps.

These episodes are handiest to be had to those that have the two channels as section of their cable package deal, with customers having to log in with their supplier to get right of entry to episodes. However, AMC once in a while makes episodes of its presentations unfastened for everybody to watch, so it’s value keeping track of the community’s social media feeds for a press release.

‘Killing Eve’ Season three starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer will air on AMC and BBC America

Parisa Taghizadeh/BBCAmerica

Killing Eve’s eventual streaming house will likely be Hulu, however fanatics can have to wait a couple of extra months earlier than the subsequent set of episodes move to the provider. Hulu were given Killing Eve Season 2 in December 2019, so Season three is not likely to sign up for it till wintry weather 2020.

Fans in the U.Okay. can have a relatively more uncomplicated process staring at the new Killing Eve at the similar time as in the U.S. Whereas British fanatics have prior to now had a wait a couple of months after the American air date earlier than they were given to see the display, the first episode of Season three will likely be to be had on iPlayer from Monday, April 13. The episode will then air on BBC One on Sunday, April 19 at nine p.m.

U.S. audience who need a recap of what has took place in Killing Eve thus far can to find the first two seasons on Hulu now, in addition to on DirecTV and Sling. Episodes of Season 2 also are streaming on AMC.

Killing Eve Season three begins on Sunday, April 12 on AMC and BBC America.