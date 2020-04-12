Florida Police Chief Placed on Leave After Allegedly Saying Deputy Died of Coronavirus Because He Was Gay

A South Florida police leader has been positioned on administrative go away for allegedly announcing {that a} deputy’s COVID-19 loss of life took place as a result of he was once homosexual.

In a criticism despatched to Davie administrator Richard Lemack from the Florida State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council Committee, officials claimed that Davie Police Chief Dale Engle lashed out at a number of law enforcement officials for expressing considerations about their publicity to the coronavirus whilst on responsibility. The officials additionally alleged that Engle mentioned the loss of life of Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shannon Bennett was once led to by means of his homosexuality. The remarks have been made at a patrol briefing on April 7.

“Chief Engle allegedly yelled about a ‘backstory’ which proclaimed that Deputy Bennett contracted and died from the virus because he was a ‘homosexual who attended homosexual sexual events,” the criticism states. “He intimated that it was because of the homosexual lifestyle that Deputy Bennett first contracted a serious underlying disease which aggravated the COVID-19 virus and lead to his death.”

Bennett passed on to the great beyond age 39 ultimate week of coronavirus-related headaches after being identified with the illness in March. He was once a 12-year veteran deputy, in line with NBC Miami.

Lemack on Saturday night time launched a commentary confirming that Engle have been positioned on go away pending an investigation into the criticism. “As of April 11, 2020, Police Chief Dale Engle was placed on Administrative leave pending further review of allegations brought forward by the Fraternal Order of Police,” Lemack mentioned.

“The allegations will be investigated in accordance with the Town’s Equal Employment Opportunity compliance policy by outside counsel. The Town will have no further comment until the investigation is completed to protect the integrity of all involved.”

Florida’s Fraternal Order of Police Chief of Staff Mike Tucker mentioned officials consider Engle’s remarks have been an try to “minimize the concerns they had, the dangers they were facing, by using Deputy Bennett as an example.”

Newsweek reached out to the Davie Police Department for additional info.

According to NBC Miami, the officials mentioned Engle tried to stroll again his feedback in an electronic mail despatched after the briefing, the place he claimed they took him “out of context” and he was once simply offering “as much information as possible.”

On Sunday afternoon, greater than 547,500 folks had examined certain for the coronavirus within the U.S., with over 21,000 deaths, in line with a tracker maintained by means of Johns Hopkins University. Florida has a complete of 19,347 COVID-19 instances and 452 deaths led to by means of the virus.

Miami Beach law enforcement officials put on protecting mask as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis together with different officers and politicians talk all through a press convention on the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 08, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty