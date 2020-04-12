FBI Discovers Promised Stockpile of 39 Million Medical Masks Was a Scam

As state governments and hospitals have scrambled to acquire mask and different scientific provides all through the coronavirus pandemic, scammers tried to promote a pretend stockpile of 39 million mask to a California exertions union.

The Los Angeles Times first reported on Sunday that the FBI had exposed the rip-off, which has been traced again to a dealer in Australia and a provider in Kuwait. The investigators came upon the rip-off as a result of they have been taking a look into whether or not the availability might be intercepted by means of the government in the course of the Defense Production Act.

The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (referred to as SEIU) promised on the finish of March that it might make the tens of millions of mask to be had, as executive businesses and hospitals deliberate to buy some of the availability. But because the FBI investigated, it become obvious that the union have been duped, even if no monetary transaction had but been made.

“There are opportunists who are looking for any victim,” U.S. Attorney Scott Brady instructed The Times.

Hospitals and scientific execs have struggled to seek out ok provides of non-public protecting apparatus (PPE), which incorporates mask and different tools to give protection to docs and nurses treating people with COVID-19, the illness led to by means of the coronavirus. In many circumstances, hospitals have requested team of workers to reuse provides because the quantity of sufferers has surged whilst stockpiles have dwindled.

Some have attempted to milk the pandemic for monetary achieve, as seems to be the case with the pretend stockpile of 39 million mask. Health execs have stated that the prices of mask and different apparatus have skyrocketed as the desire has outpaced the to be had provide.

“Prices for simple things like masks have gone up by 10 to 20 times. Normally an N-95 mask would cost my hospital somewhere around 40 or 50 cents. Current going rates are $5 to $7 per mask,” Dr. Megan Ranney, a professor at Brown University who practices emergency drugs, instructed CNN on the finish of March.

A person in Georgia used to be arrested ultimate Friday after allegedly making an attempt to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) when negotiating acquire orders for essential scientific provides, together with tens of millions of N95 respirator mask. The guy sought after to price the VA $7.50 according to mask after they normally value simply 50 cents each and every.

Agents from the California Department of Justice additionally confiscated massive stockpiles of scientific mask and provides saved in warehouses in Alameda County ultimate Tuesday. About 50,000 – together with 1,000 N95 mask – have been reportedly confiscated from only one of 3 warehouses.

“The agents seized numerous N95 respirators, surgical masks, and other items,” the clicking place of work of California’s Justice Department instructed Newsweek following the raids.