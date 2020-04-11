What’s on ‘SNL’ Tonight? See Who Is Hosting And How Things Will Work This Week

It’s been over a month for the reason that final time Saturday Night Live aired a contemporary episode that includes a unique visitor host and musical efficiency.

But, in any case, just a little of excellent information has emerged for SNL fanatics: A brand new episode of the display will air on Saturday.

In a commentary, NBC introduced SNL will air authentic content material right through its same old Saturday evening time slot at 11:30 p.m. ET. It’s unclear if there can be a number of a few type or if the display will function a visitor efficiency by way of video, however the SNL solid can be again on display screen with new subject matter for fanatics to bask in.

The sketches can be “produced remotely as SNL practices social distancing,” consistent with NBC’s commentary, and the episode will come with a “Weekend Update” section and authentic content material created via the SNL solid.

(L-R) Colin Jost and Michael Che seem in a “Weekend Update” section on “Saturday Night Live.” A brand new episode of the NBC comedy display will air on April 11, 2020.

Will Heath/NBC

No phrase on if the display will run for an hour because it in most cases does and NBC did not expose whether or not or no longer the episode will air are living or be prerecorded.

Nonetheless, it will have to be an actual deal with for fanatics, who’ve been eager for new jokes in the middle of coronavirus quarantining. What’s even higher—the display can provide audience their first glimpse into the houses in their favourite SNL gamers.

SNL’s Twitter account launched a photograph of the forged sitting cozily of their humble abodes, catching up with one every other on an enormous Zoom name, and fanatics had been extremely joyful to peer their smiling faces.

“It’s good to see everybody. I’ve missed the show in these times. And I just wanted to say thanks to everyone in the cast who has been giving content the last few weeks on your channels—it’s been a wonderful distraction,” one Twitter consumer wrote in line with the picture.

Others had been surprised via all of the facial hair protecting the display screen. Many of the fellows had been carrying scruffier beards and mustaches than what fanatics had been used to seeing, in particular Colin Jost, who is face was once coated in Santa-white hair.

“OMG—@ColinJost can grow facial hair? Never knew,” every other Twitter consumer wrote.

Daniel Craig was once the final particular person to seem on the NBC cartoon comedy display’s March 7 episode whilst The Weeknd belted out songs from his new album After Hours on the SNL level. A Quiet Place 2 director John Krasinski was once scheduled to host SNL for the primary time on March 28 with Dua Lipa serving because the display’s performer, however the coronavirus pandemic put manufacturing on an inevitable halt. Only reruns of SNL have aired since Craig’s look.