Two Rattlesnakes Battle Over a Female in a Texas Bluebonnet Patch

A few western diamondback rattlesnakes confirmed no indicators of social distancing as they engaged in a aggravating struggle at a North Texas bluebonnet patch. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) shared a video on its Instagram feed that used to be taken via a resident.

TPWD mentioned the snakes have been combating over a feminine.

“That feeling when rattlesnakes pop out of the bluebonnets … @jimmyjamesjr86caught these 2 male Diamondbacks sparring over a female,” TPWD wrote on its Instagram submit.

The parks and flora and fauna company’s web page says the western diamondback is one in all 10 rattlesnake species discovered in Texas, and that it is the maximum commonplace and common venomous snake discovered in the state. It is located far and wide in Texas, with exception of the jap a part of the state.

The western diamondback has brown, diamond-shaped markings alongside the center of the again and alternating black and white rings at the tail. Though the species averages 3- to 5-feet in period, some can develop as much as 7-feet lengthy.

Rattlesnakes signal, Route 66, close to McLean, Texas.

Photo via Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images

Spring time in many portions of Texas way the bloom of bluebonnets, Indian paintbrushes and different wildflowers. Roads and highways can steadily be noticed with vehicles parked alongside the facet and other folks taking bluebonnet pictures with circle of relatives, pals, youngsters or even pets.

Easter weekend is normally a in style time for households to flock to bluebonnet fields for pictures.

The video shot and posted in the TPWD social media feed used to be taken in Cedar Hill, which is a suburb south of Dallas, and a space wealthy in springtime wildflowers.

Four Texas A&M scholars bounce in a box of bluebonnets about 20 miles south of College Station, Texas, in 2012.

Photo via Scott McDonald/Newsweek

It’s now not unusual for rattlesnakes, copperheads and more than a few different species of snakes to nestle in spaces of those wildflowers, again and again undetected via people.

TPWD suggests that individuals now not kill snakes, even the venomous ones, as they every play a “valuable function in the environment.”

“Snakes do not prey on humans and they will not chase you, in fact they usually retreat or escape if given the opportunity,” it states at the division’s web page. “The danger comes when they are either surprised or cornered. The majority of bites result from people taking unnecessary or foolish risks with venomous snakes. Freeze when snakes are known to be nearby until you know where they are. Allow the snake to retreat. If you must move, back slowly and carefully away from the snake.”

The company additionally advises not to mess around with a useless snake, as they’ve every now and then will “bite and inject venom because of muscle contractions.”

Snakes particularly like tall grass, fallen logs, rock outcroppings, creek banks and underbrush, the company says.