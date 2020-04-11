The Coronavirus Economy: Stand-up comedy without a live audience





You may just say that dialog is essential for George Chen. The Los Angeles-via-Oakland comedian is a jack of all trades who lately works in podcast content material operations at streaming carrier Pandora, co-hosts a podcast of his personal known as Sup Doc, and hosts 3 live comedy nights round L.A. at which he additionally plays. He talks and extra incessantly, listens for a residing.

Chen additionally not too long ago began a dialog with some bands to restore his dormant indie report label, Zum, however report urgent crops final because of the coronavirus unfold put that concept on grasp—together with all his comedy nights for the foreseeable long term. For live comedy, Chen is batting across the concept of digital laughs however worries about joking to an empty house—or worse, folks recording subject matter supposed for workshopping.

While he hasn’t in my opinion observed a distinction for podcasts but, new knowledge from Podtrac displays downloads are down total in that house—most probably because of dips in commuting—despite the fact that information podcasts are nonetheless by way of a ways essentially the most streamed, which is sensible in an unsettling time.

Fortune spoke with Chen for a new collection, The Coronavirus Economy, to determine what it’s love to paintings as a stand-up comedian, podcaster , and all-around collaborative inventive, because the coronavirus pandemic spreads and audiences are advised to stick house. The following Q&A has been condensed and frivolously edited.

George Chen, a Los Angeles based totally Comic, works at Pandora and co-hosts a podcast of his personal known as “Sup Doc.” Angi Brzycki

Fortune: What introduced you all the way down to L.A. from Oakland, the place Pandora has an workplace, a few years again?

Chen: Luckily my activity is one thing I may just all the time do faraway, however my female friend were given a activity be offering [in L.A.] and likewise I knew that the comedy display that I used to be working at Lost Weekend in San Francisco used to be about to near down, so it gave the look of the whole lot used to be leaning that route.

My function did trade [at Pandora], about a 12 months in the past, nevertheless it’s all the time been one thing I may just do faraway. I’m now in podcast content material operations at Pandora, which is a little bit other, prior to I used to be doing comedy research. I began at Pandora in 2014, so six years now.

So not anything main has modified in that function on account of the unfold of coronavirus?

Right, I’ve been doing Zoom calls this entire time, conferences on Slack and Zoom, and emails. So in that regard, I’m lovely used to it. Like when individuals are announcing such things as “You’ve got to mute yourself in a group video” I’m like, “oh I’ve learned that.”

In addition in your activity with Pandora, you additionally host live comedy nights round L.A., how have the ones shifted not too long ago?

The two which have been working essentially the most frequently and the longest are Real Pain and the Giant Robot Comedy Night on the Giant Robot Gallery on Sawtelle and at the moment the shop is closed. I don’t know after they’re going to reopen, however I believe we simply want the whole lot to relax and get the legit phrase that we will be able to get started doing displays once more.

The different display, Real Pain, which we needed to cancel rather last-minute this month, is at an artwork gallery known as Real Pain Fine Arts.

I take into accout March 12 I used to be no longer positive if I used to be going to have my open-mic that I additionally run on the Uniondale Library in Echo Park. I used to be ready to listen to one thing, feeling in my opinion like I will have to cancel it after which the library as a entire determined they might prevent doing occasions.

I used to be extra involved in regards to the Real Pain display as a result of we had booked a lot of folks to do this display on March 14, and now the theory is we’re going to take a look at to rebook a few of the ones folks when the display can occur once more.

When used to be the final live comedy evening you hosted?

We did a [Giant Robot] display on March five and there used to be clearly a lot of communicate within the air. So April we for sure canceled, and I’m imagining that May is most likely off the books as neatly. We’re simply going to have to attend it out and spot similar to everybody else.

Do you’ve gotten plans or dispositions to do any digital live comedy?

I’m pondering a little bit about this entire Instagram Live streaming factor. I did it for a separate factor I do, which is the Sup Podcast, a podcast about documentaries. I did one livestream factor on Facebook Live for the artist Liz Walsh. I didn’t wish to do usual stand-up as it didn’t are compatible the layout, so my idea procedure used to be to do a personality for that.

When you’re used to stand-up, to the speedy response from somebody else, it’s going to be exhausting to copy over Zoom. Maybe one-on-one stuff, however then you definately’re mainly making a podcast. You do in point of fact have to organize when you’re doing a livestream—it’s no longer everybody’s strong point in an effort to extemporaneously ramble on about no matter.

I used to be simply pondering nowadays, do I need to take a look at and mirror the theory of [live comedy] and ask the entire folks I had booked for the April display to sign up for a Zoom room and do just jokes to people who find themselves keen to show their digicam on, after which possibility having it’s recorded? Because that’s the opposite factor, comics don’t have a tendency to love having their stuff recorded, and that is for sure a virtual footprint while you may well be testing some new subject matter that you just don’t really feel cast about it since you haven’t had a likelihood to run it by way of an audience. Comics are obviously going to stay developing content material, it’s simply going to take other shapes.

Comics must determine a solution to do their craft.

And individuals are valuing artwork and song now as it’s like, what else are you going to do for your spare time instead of circulate some content material folks made. I’m nonetheless operating my common activity so it’s most effective removing my out of the home actions.

My daily has altered a little bit despite the fact that now as I’m apprehensive in regards to the anti-Asian sentiment going round. I’m studying about it and being like, that’ll by no means be in my group, however you by no means know. I hadn’t been interested by it till we attempted to do the farmers marketplace and I had gloves and a masks and I used to be similar to, are folks going to appear weirdly at me? You simply have to pray they’re no longer going to toss stuff at you from six ft away.

Has your podcast modified?

My Sup Doc co-host Paco Romane is in San Francisco, so we’ve been doing it over Skype [anyways]. So it hasn’t modified an excessive amount of in that regard.

Do you assume folks will song in to podcasts extra now that they’re house, or do we see a decline?

There’s a record that simply got here out about podcast listening tendencies. What’s one house the place folks love to hear podcasts? Commuting, in order that’s long past. The form of display we do is simply speaking about motion pictures and tv, so the ones would possibly have fallen off in choose of folks seeking to stay up-to-the-minute on present information. For me, I pay attention to folks speaking for my activity, that’s my activity at Pandora, in order that’s a laugh.

How else has the coronavirus pandemic modified issues for you in my opinion?

It’s an adjustment that my female friend is house now too concurrently me in a one bed room rental, so we in point of fact have to barter a lot of our time and house. She’s additionally doing a lot of Zoom calls and making video content material, she’s in some other room and I’ve been posting up within the bed room. I do really feel we’re very fortunate in an effort to be in that place to have a paycheck and to be operating from house.

Are you continue to taking part in song? [Chen was a member of several bands, including KIT, and has produced physical music for his record label, Zum, on and off since the late 1990s.]

I don’t actively play song at the moment however I used to be gearing as much as get started hanging out some data this 12 months, however now the whole lot is up within the air. It’s unclear what is going to occur with the retail state of affairs—retail, producers, it all. I nonetheless have a activity so I will nonetheless pay for one thing however I’ve been coping with a urgent plant that’s sheltered in position and their duvet printer isn’t functioning these days both. And Record Store Day were given driven again.

When South by way of Southwest were given canceled, that are meant to’ve been a signal nevertheless it took a while to trickle all the way down to everybody—the whole lot goes to be placed on grasp for a whilst.

