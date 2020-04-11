Saturday Jackpot is $20 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 04/11/20 is $20 million, and the Saturday night time drawing might be in a while after 11 p.m. Since the former jackpot of $190 million was once received on Wednesday, the Powerball jackpot reset to the brand new minimal of $20 million.

This web page may also be bookmarked and refreshed to look when you grasp the successful numbers. Tonight’s 04/11/20 Powerball jackpot is estimated at $20 million, with a money choice of $16.Four million. The jackpot may build up if gross sales additional lottery projections, in keeping with officers.

The successful numbers on (04/08/20) for the $190 million Powerball jackpot have been: 02-37-39-48-54 with a Powerball of 05. The Power Play was once 3x.

There was once a price tag offered in New Jersey that matched all 5 white balls and the crimson Powerball to win the grand prize winner on Wednesday. There was once additionally one price tag offered in North Carolina that matched all 5 white balls, and simply lacking out at the crimson Powerball, for the sport’s 2nd prize of $1 million. Had that 2nd prize price tag bought the Power Play for an additional $1, that price tag would had been price $2 million.

The earlier grand prize received was once $70 million within the 02/12/20 drawing with a price tag bought in Michigan. The grand prize winner sooner than that was once on 01/29/20. That price tag was once offered at a 7-Eleven retailer on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida, for the $394 million grand prize, which had a money choice of $274.6 million.

The closing grand prize successful price tag sooner than that was once offered in California on 11/02/19 for a jackpot of $150 million. The Powerball jackpot rolled over 33 instances sooner than the Bonita Springs price tag was once bought on January 29, 2020.

A Power Play price tag bought close to Lafayette, Louisiana, in February 2020.

Photo by means of Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, without reference to the jackpot measurement—in keeping with Powerball’s web site.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery performed each Wednesday and Saturday, and one among America’s two greatest lottery jackpot video games. Powerball jackpots get started at $20 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can take a look at the numbers for this night, or any previous successful numbers, at the respectable Powerball web site.

The different multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $20 million after a jackpot is received, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 solution to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions web site for more info, or to test any possible previous numbers.

There are 9 techniques to win cash throughout the Powerball. Just getting the powerball without a different numbers can pay out $4, and much more if the facility play is purchased for an additional greenback. The identical payout is going for one ball plus the powerball, and $7 is the payout for 2 proper numbers with the powerball, or 3 proper numbers and no powerball.

If all 5 white, numbered balls are selected however the crimson powerball is no longer proper, then the payout is $1 million, with a fair upper payout if the facility play is selected.

Saturday night time we can submit the Powerball 04/11/20 drawing payouts and inform if there was once a winner and the place that winner got here from, if this is the case.

Here are the all time best Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets offered in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $768.Four million (03/27/2019)

Single price tag offered in Wisconsin

3. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single price tag offered in Massachusetts

4. $687.eight million (10/27/2018)

Two successful tickets have been drawn, one offered in Iowa and one offered in New York.

5. $590.Five million (05/18/2013)

Single price tag offered in Florida

6. $587.Five million (11/28/2012)

Two successful tickets have been drawn, one offered in Missouri and one offered in Arizona.

7. $564.1 million (02/11/2015)

Winning tickets offered in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico